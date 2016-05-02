A masterpiece of modern Korean design

Korea is a country of compact living, and with more than half the population residing in apartments, owning a freestanding or detached dwelling is a privilege and a luxury not afforded to many. Due to the high price of land, it can be difficult designing and building an expansive dwelling, but the owners of today's property have done so, and in exceptional form. As time has shifted so have peoples view of city living, and consequently, many families and individuals are choosing to live rurally rather than centrally.

The dwelling we are featuring today is an exemplary abode, which is both opulent and stylish. Displaying a modernist façade and contemporary elements throughout, this behemoth white residence is a monumental tour de force upon its landscape. Planned, designed and managed by the Korean architectural firm Atelier 17, this striking home is both large and lavish, contributing to its appeal and statement making presence.

With a generous 574 square metre plot size and 260 square metres of living space, this impressive home is a wonderfully inventive and interesting dwelling. If you would like to take a look inside, check out the images below and get a little inspiration for your contemporary home.