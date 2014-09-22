Dining table ideas

The dining room has always been a central meeting place in the home; a place for families to gather for dinner, to share stories from their day and enjoy a home cooked meal. It is also a place for entertaining, to bring together friends and those whose company we enjoy. At the centre of this room is the dining table, a piece of furniture that should be seen as an investment, and should be chosen carefully. If you are thinking about investing in a new dining table and are looking for a little inspiration, here are some fine examples of dining tables of all shapes and sizes, and to suit any taste. Bon Appetite!
As we all know, not everybody can live in grand homes with dining tables suitable for 10 guests. If you live in an inner city flat that is squeezed for space, then the only option is for a small dining table. Best to opt for white in smaller rooms, as it gives the illusion of more space. This small cosy flat has chosen an all white interior, furnished with a matching white table with wooden legs, paired with modern white chairs.
What's new is old, and what's antique will never age. Antique furnishings have stood the test of time, outliving all trends to hold its own as a beautiful theme to style a home. Unlike modern furniture, which only loses value once it is off the showroom floor, antique furniture holds its value, and often increases in value as time passes.
This rendition of a Victorian-era dining room embodies all the elegance of Victorian times; beautifully crafted dining table and chairs, from the table's intricate legs to the chairs delicate cushions. With matching sideboard, styled with a candelabra and hanging chandelier above, who can argue with the timeless beauty of antique furniture?
There are no rules when it comes to dining tables, literally anything goes. These high bench tables seen here in a restaurant scene could easily slide into the dining room of any modern home. Matched with stools suitable for a higher bench top, why not mix it up a little and try a new way to dine at home.
A touch of class in the home will never go astray, and if your dinner table looks this impressive when your guests arrive for dinner, they are sure to be nothing short of truly impressed.
Concrete is certainly not the first material that would spring to mind when anybody envisions a dining table in their home. Concrete is often brushed aside as only being useful as a foundation for building, or used as flooring. Concrete can hold its own in many household furnishings, as seen here in the very unique bespoke concrete table, built with reclaimed timber legs.
A picnic table may also not be the first style of table you envision in a home. You may find this
It is hard to see past the natural beauty of this solid, single piece dining room tabletop. With the detail in the grain, you can see the age rings of the tree, and wander how old this tree was when before it became furniture. We love the bright white, plastic Scandinavian chairs, a stark contrast to the natural texture of the solid timber.
A constrast in more than one sense of the word, this dining room combines contrasting colours as well mismatched shapes, bought together into one quirky dining room that is sure to draw the attention of all those who visit this home.
Building your own dining table using reclaimed timber is a great way to save some money on often expensive pieces of furniture, while also feeling good about doing something helpful for the environment. We cannot hide the fact that forests are slowly being depleted, so why not stick to the saying of 'reduce, reuse, recycle' and build a table you will not only feel accomplished in making, but accomplished in the fact the materials used may have otherwise gone to waste.