Dining table ideas

​What's new is old, and what's antique will never age. Antique furnishings have stood the test of time, outliving all trends to hold its own as a beautiful theme to style a home. Unlike modern furniture, which only loses value once it is off the showroom floor, antique furniture holds its value, and often increases in value as time passes.

This rendition of a Victorian-era dining room embodies all the elegance of Victorian times; beautifully crafted dining table and chairs, from the table's intricate legs to the chairs delicate cushions. With matching sideboard, styled with a candelabra and hanging chandelier above, who can argue with the timeless beauty of antique furniture?