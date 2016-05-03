The cool grey home with a plush interior

Spacious holiday homes have their own very particular requirements. They often play host to multiple social events, from intimate family getaways, to large extended social gatherings and more private retreats for couples. They may even be used at times for permanent residence. This means they need to be flexible spaces with just the right amount of private and public spaces. They should also, above all, be places with a relaxed ambience and an easy, holiday feel.

So today, we will explore a forest retreat that manages to possess all the elements of the perfect holiday home. It comes to us courtesy of Faarq Architects and it is located in Argentina. The building encompasses 180 metres square and a grand 380 metres square if you include the outdoor spaces. So, without further ado come with us on a photo tour to explore more!