A narrow home with natural charm

Narrow urban homes come with very specific challenges. There is scarce floor space, they are almost always in very close proximity to neighbours and the interiors often receive little natural light. At the same time, many of these homes have great potential. They are usually built in urban centres where space is at a premium. They can be built upwards and many have great little back gardens.

The Japanese home we will explore today has been built on one such narrow block. The designer, Urasi Architectural Design, has dealt with these challenges gently and created a home with a very peaceful, private ambience. It also had a very natural, spacious feel and a contemporary approach to the interior. So come with us to explore this narrow urban home through a series of beautiful photos…