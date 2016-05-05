Before and after: a small apartment transformed

Geometric precision is the basis of the style quotient inside this bathroom. The dank space that had no individuality has now become the place in which one would love to rejuvenate. Elegant wooden cabinets hold a chic wash basin that looks like it has been chiselled to perfection. A large tastefully back-lit mirror lends a feeling of spaciousness to the bathroom. A luxurious tub and shower add to the inviting warmth of this space too.

The renovated apartment is now ready to be the warm home of a small family that enjoys its time together. Kudos to the architects for bringing harmony, style and comfort to this abode!

For another inspiring makeover, take a look at Before and after: a Korean brick home reborn.