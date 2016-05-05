6 smart tips for a child-friendly home

An inordinate number of children are injured in their homes each year, and with household injuries contributing to one of the top reasons kids under three visit hospital emergency wards, it is undeniably a huge issue to consider. It is for this reason that we must ensure we create living spaces that reflect the situation and dynamic within our dwellings. Whether you have small children, babies, or toddlers that are gradually becoming more mobile, it is imperative your property is safe and secure.

Childproofing your abode is crucial to keeping younger individuals safe, but it certainly doesn't mean you have to lose out on style either. As well as creating a safe environment for the nursery/child's room, it is essential you consider other rooms such as the bathroom, kitchen, living room, and laundry. The best way to ensure safety is to go room by room and tick off all of the necessary changes. But where does one begin? As a daunting and challenging task it can often be difficult knowing where to start. Today on homify we are taking a look at different ways to create a child-safe home. In addition to this we are going to check out some tips to ensure your dwelling is fun and inviting for little ones, making sure they are entertained, happy and content in their home. From adding chalkboard walls to filling electrical sockets, we've got you covered! Take a peek at some of our handy hints below, and begin child-proofing your house today.