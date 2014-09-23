Living room furniture: unique chairs

A couch and a table undoubtedly belong to the basic equipment of a living room. And, when it comes to comfortable furniture, you can never have enough—that's why we like to use lots of chairs to have additional flexible seating for ourselves and our guests. While the sofa and coffee table are almost never moved out of place, we can realign a chair at any time, moving it around to our favourite positions—maybe towards the window, near the radiator or simply facing the television.

To give you an idea of how diverse chairs for the living room can be, we have put together a couple of different designs of our experts.