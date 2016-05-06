The stunning white cube home we will explore today comes to us courtesy of Korean architects KDDH.

The design is a perfect example of a minimalist home executed with great refinement and precision. The design includes a variety of window shapes configured in a careful geometric arrangement. The interior is entirely white and the floorboards are made from highly polished wood. At the same time, there is nothing simple about this home. Every stair tread and window arrangement has been carefully considered and placed so as to create the perfect balance of interest and beauty. So, without further ado, come with us on a photo tour of this very special minimalist home.