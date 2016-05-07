The rustic home with hidden vaults

Classic Mediterranean homes often have an easy, relaxed ambience that just promise long extended days with friends and families. They have a focus on comfort, extended entertaining areas and a simply practicality. At the same time, there's a quiet sophistication about these earthy homes.

The Spanish home we will explore today offers all this and more. The architects, Barcelona-based Brick Construccio, constructed the home with lots of great outdoor areas and an open, natural feel. It is fitting of course that the home is located in Palafrugell, a medieval town on the famous Costa Brava. The area is highly popular with tourists who are drawn by the warm summer climate, beautiful beaches and of course, the Mediterranean Sea.

At the same time, the architects utilised the remains of a traditional old brick building on the land. The unique features of this building have been carefully integrated to create a rustic home with a very special, sophisticated feel. But before we give too much away, come with us on a photo tour to learn more…