The rustic home with hidden vaults

Classic Mediterranean homes often have an easy, relaxed ambience that just promise long extended days with friends and families. They have a focus on comfort, extended entertaining areas and a simply practicality. At the same time, there's a quiet sophistication about these earthy homes.
The Spanish home we will explore today offers all this and more. The architects, Barcelona-based Brick Construccio, constructed the home with lots of great outdoor areas and an open, natural feel. It is fitting of course that the home is located in Palafrugell, a medieval town on the famous Costa Brava. The area is highly popular with tourists who are drawn by the warm summer climate, beautiful beaches and of course, the Mediterranean Sea.
At the same time, the architects utilised the remains of a traditional old brick building on the land. The unique features of this building have been carefully integrated to create a rustic home with a very special, sophisticated feel. But before we give too much away, come with us on a photo tour to learn more…
The outdoor area is enclosed on both sides by the original stone-walls. The earthy golden colours of the walls are reflected in the yellow-ochre of the main building. The large, unadorned glass windows and doors make this an essentially contemporary rustic home. But the roof has traditional terracotta tiles and the relatively low height of the home makes it appear to nestle into the outdoor space.
The glass walls we saw earlier lead into this glossy white kitchen. The large glass doors and windows allow for an unimpeded view of the lush garden and give the kitchen a bright, summery feel.
But this is essentially a kitchen built for socialising. The sliding glass doors allow easy access to the outdoor dining area and the kitchen island allows the chef to face the outdoor areas. Finally, we love the subdued indoor dining area with the fluffy white seat covers. They offer a comfy, homely alternative for rainy days when it's better to stay inside.
The vaulted features from the original building now forms the living room ceiling. Other parts of the original brickwork have been retained and turned into small feature walls that we can see on the right. There is something cave-like and fundamental about this living room. It evokes a primitive, cocoon-like feel that's just perfect for nestling into a sofa and enjoying a cosy night at home. Of course, the low, broad white furnishings are the perfect touch.
Now we might not ever get out to explore the rest of the home if we had a sensuous bedroom like this. In a classic, earthy touch, the bed has been swathed in yards of soft fawn fabric. Each corner is held aloft by fine thread and the overall effect is utterly romantic. The extravagance is offset by the relative simplicity of the room. The exposed timber ceilings have been painted white, and the rest of the furnishings are bold, bright and uncluttered. This is certainly a bedroom designed for a good night's sleep.
In the bathroom, we have the same exposed ceiling beams and easy, rustic sensibility. This is a family home and bathroom needed to be both practical and relaxing. So the floor space is generous, there are lots of baskets for storage, and a great bathtub has been installed beside a large window.
For our final photo, we will return to the outdoor area once again to explore the upper balcony we glimpsed in the first photo. From here, the low-key vibe of the home is most apparent. While others may glitz up a home like this with a little drama, the architects here have designed a very simple, glass wall at a relatively low height. This softens the contemporary additions and allows the rough, natural textures of the yellow-ochre walls and the natural beauty of the garden to remain dominant.
