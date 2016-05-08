Before and after: 5 astonishing terrace transformations!

Out of all the home transformation projects we have explored, terrace transformations are often the most dramatic. People tend to concentrate on decorating their interior living space, and life takes over before they have a chance to address the outdoor areas. Many a potential terrace is left as a characterless concrete transition space. Others are left looking worn and neglected under the ravages of the run and rain. But the most common problem occurs when an urban terrace morphs into an ugly storage area!

This is all a real shame because the tiniest terrace has great potential. A terrace, no matter how big or small will encourage us to slow down and adopt a natural, breezy approach to life. So today, we are going to show you 5 amazing terrace transformations. Who knows? They might just inspire you to revamp a long-neglected outdoor space!