9 genius space-saving tips for your small apartment

City living is undeniably marvellous and stimulating, but when it comes to decorating, designing and planning a practical and usable abode, we often confront some tricky trials and conundrums. Life in a dense urban metropolis such as Hong Kong is at best cosy, with most residences packed together like sardines in a very tight can. Although this may seem challenging at first, there are plenty of different ways to create space, and the key is often organisation.

Today on homify we are paying homage to the perplexing yet highly beneficial task of space saving within compact apartments. As most of us Hong Kongers live in rather confined environs, utilising one’s space is a top priority! Read on for our 9 space saving tips to get you organised and comfortable in your miniscule dwelling.