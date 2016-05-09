Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 genius space-saving tips for your small apartment

press profile homify press profile homify
Hula Hoop, B+P architetti B+P architetti Living roomSide tables & trays
Loading admin actions …

City living is undeniably marvellous and stimulating, but when it comes to decorating, designing and planning a practical and usable abode, we often confront some tricky trials and conundrums. Life in a dense urban metropolis such as Hong Kong is at best cosy, with most residences packed together like sardines in a very tight can. Although this may seem challenging at first, there are plenty of different ways to create space, and the key is often organisation.

Today on homify we are paying homage to the perplexing yet highly beneficial task of space saving within compact apartments. As most of us Hong Kongers live in rather confined environs, utilising one’s space is a top priority! Read on for our 9 space saving tips to get you organised and comfortable in your miniscule dwelling.

1. Foldable furniture

Ambivalenz Fläpps, KwiK Designmöbel GmbH KwiK Designmöbel GmbH Living roomShelves
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH
KwiK Designmöbel GmbH

When it comes to space saving, nothing does the job quite as well as foldable furniture. Much like multi-purpose pieces, folding furniture allows you to simply pack it up once you have finished, relinquishing its space once again, to give your home a spacious sense of minimalism. 

We love this desk and shelving combination from Kwik, which is sure to give your home a boost in both style and practicality.

2. Making the most of your stairs

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

The space underneath one’s staircase is notoriously underutilised. Transform your under-stair space by employing bespoke cabinetry, drawers, or another room altogether. There are multiple uses for this area, and can truly regenerate your home’s ambience.

3. Compact, space-saving modular shelf walls

VIVIR Y TRABAJAR JUNTO AL MAR, Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores Modern kitchen
Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores

Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores
Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores
Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores

Modular shelf walls are a brilliant solution to a lack of space. Forget about closing-in your independent living zones, these walls of shelving will provide an unobtrusive segregation of space, while offering valuable storage areas as well.

4. Hang your kitchen accessories

Bitra Hook Rail, Rowen & Wren Rowen & Wren KitchenStorage
Rowen &amp; Wren

Bitra Hook Rail

Rowen & Wren
Rowen &amp; Wren
Rowen & Wren

If you lack storage space in your compact apartment's kitchen, consider racks and rails that will allow you to hang bulk accessories such as pots and pans, consequently freeing up cupboard space.

5. Utilise the space under your bed

WOOD COLLECTION, OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist BedroomBeds & headboards
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist

WOOD COLLECTION

OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist

One area of the home that truly gets neglected as a useful storage space is underneath and inside one’s bed. This example shows us exactly how you can transform your bed into a practical place to store items such as linen and additional bedroom accoutrements.

6. Segment your bedroom for a walk-in wardrobe

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bedroom
arctitudesign

BI's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

If you want to create a walk-in wardrobe for your bedroom but don’t have an extra room, consider an open wardrobe space by segmenting your sleeping quarters into two. Take some cues from this gorgeous demonstration above that has undertaken this project seamlessly.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Statement cupboards

Hawaiian Tropic, Nicole Cromwell Interior Design Nicole Cromwell Interior Design Houses
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

Hawaiian Tropic

Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

Some of us forget that a simple space saving technique is to simply purchase new and more efficient furniture. Look at tossing out your old and less-than-useful items for sleek, stylish and statement making new pieces.

8. Loft-style sleeping

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern nursery/kids room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Living in a compact apartment can be tricky, especially when considering the bedroom or sleeping quarters. If you need extra floor space, a loft style bed can work wonders for the overall functionality of your home.

9. Expandable furniture

Hula Hoop, B+P architetti B+P architetti Living roomSide tables & trays
B+P architetti

B+P architetti
B+P architetti
B+P architetti

Expandable furniture has been around for decades, but only now are we actually seeing pieces that are ultra-stylish and perfect for contemporary 21st-century living. This changeable coffee table is a brilliant example that is sure to add versatility and style to your interior.

If you want to learn more about furniture for compact homes, check out our other Ideabook: 6 great furniture ideas for compact living

7 striking facades for small houses
Which of these ideas do you like best? Let us know how you save space in your compact apartment by leaving a comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks