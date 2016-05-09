9 genius space-saving tips for your small apartment

City living is undeniably marvellous and stimulating, but when it comes to decorating, designing and planning a practical and usable abode, we often confront some tricky trials and conundrums. Life in a dense urban metropolis such as Hong Kong is at best cosy, with most residences packed together like sardines in a very tight can. Although this may seem challenging at first, there are plenty of different ways to create space, and the key is often organisation.
Today on homify we are paying homage to the perplexing yet highly beneficial task of space saving within compact apartments. As most of us Hong Kongers live in rather confined environs, utilising one’s space is a top priority! Read on for our 9 space saving tips to get you organised and comfortable in your miniscule dwelling.
When it comes to space saving, nothing does the job quite as well as foldable furniture. Much like multi-purpose pieces, folding furniture allows you to simply pack it up once you have finished, relinquishing its space once again, to give your home a spacious sense of minimalism.
We love this desk and shelving combination from Kwik, which is sure to give your home a boost in both style and practicality.
The space underneath one’s staircase is notoriously underutilised. Transform your under-stair space by employing bespoke cabinetry, drawers, or another room altogether. There are multiple uses for this area, and can truly regenerate your home’s ambience.
Modular shelf walls are a brilliant solution to a lack of space. Forget about closing-in your independent living zones, these walls of shelving will provide an unobtrusive segregation of space, while offering valuable storage areas as well.
If you lack storage space in your compact apartment's kitchen, consider racks and rails that will allow you to hang bulk accessories such as pots and pans, consequently freeing up cupboard space.
One area of the home that truly gets neglected as a useful storage space is underneath and inside one’s bed. This example shows us exactly how you can transform your bed into a practical place to store items such as linen and additional bedroom accoutrements.
If you want to create a walk-in wardrobe for your bedroom but don’t have an extra room, consider an open wardrobe space by segmenting your sleeping quarters into two. Take some cues from this gorgeous demonstration above that has undertaken this project seamlessly.
Some of us forget that a simple space saving technique is to simply purchase new and more efficient furniture. Look at tossing out your old and less-than-useful items for sleek, stylish and statement making new pieces.
Living in a compact apartment can be tricky, especially when considering the bedroom or sleeping quarters. If you need extra floor space, a loft style bed can work wonders for the overall functionality of your home.
Expandable furniture has been around for decades, but only now are we actually seeing pieces that are ultra-stylish and perfect for contemporary 21st-century living. This changeable coffee table is a brilliant example that is sure to add versatility and style to your interior.
