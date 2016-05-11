12 of the best balconies we've seen

Today’s assemblage of brilliant and boast-worthy balconies is sure to make you swoon with envy! From sky-high entertainment paradises to compact yet functional relaxation stations, you’re guaranteed to find a design that suits your style.

If you are lucky enough to boast a dwelling with a little extra outdoor area in the form of a balcony, rejoice, as you possess a slice of open-air space, a highly desirable commodity in the city of Hong Kong. If however you don’t have the pleasure of enjoying a balcony, verandah, or terrace never fear, we have today gathered a collection of our absolute favourites.

For a few domestic ideas and inspiration, take a peek below at the 12 finest balconies we have seen.