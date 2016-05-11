Your browser is out-of-date.

12 of the best balconies we've seen

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Today’s assemblage of brilliant and boast-worthy balconies is sure to make you swoon with envy! From sky-high entertainment paradises to compact yet functional relaxation stations, you’re guaranteed to find a design that suits your style.

If you are lucky enough to boast a dwelling with a little extra outdoor area in the form of a balcony, rejoice, as you possess a slice of open-air space, a highly desirable commodity in the city of Hong Kong. If however you don’t have the pleasure of enjoying a balcony, verandah, or terrace never fear, we have today gathered a collection of our absolute favourites.

For a few domestic ideas and inspiration, take a peek below at the 12 finest balconies we have seen.

1. A multi-function open-air paradise

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Stylish, cool and ultra practical, this uber-sleek balcony ticks all the boxes! Part living area and part kitchen/dining space, this is one balcony is that sure to impress and delight.

2. Living the rustic country dream

Bedroom 3 Terrace TG Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
If you like rustic then you are going to love this balcony. Get ready to relax with the serenity this balcony offers; tucked away in the hills, this outdoor terrace boasts country style modernity with a hint of class.

3. Compact yet beautiful

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Who says compact cannot also be beautiful? This balcony is multi-faceted with a bar-like dining spot, and comfy seating for relaxing in the sun. The balcony also includes a good selection of plants that work to soften the exposed stone feature wall.

4. An indoor/outdoor living area

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
If you want a balcony but also like the comforts of an indoor area then this is the one for you! This terrace is the ultimate in relaxation with ample sofa seating, and a ceiling fan to beat the heat.

5. Relax and unwind in tranquillity and peace

Terraza en el Guinardó., ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Sometimes simplicity is the key to success and this example truly owns a sense of serenity. Replete with a sofa, two armchairs, upholstered cushions and plant life this is delightful and comforting. If you would like a similar style in your home, chat to a professional to get some ideas and handy tips. 

6. Luxe living!

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Do we even need to say anything about this impressive example? Outdoor bed and sofa, luxury contemporary furniture, abundant space. Enough said!

7. Charming oriental charisma

Lounge set para terraza de la línea Beat de Wedgewood Furniture, Wedgewood Furniture Wedgewood Furniture Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Character and charm can be hard to come by, but this balcony has it in spades. Ideal for high tea or simple entertaining, this is a spectacular setting.

8. Clean and practical

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Not all balconies need to exude opulence; this simple space is something we can all take a little inspiration from.

9. Sleek, striking and ultra-stylish

Casa MT, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Mysterious and utterly indulgent, this balcony oozes luxe style and lavish finishes. Cook up a storm while enjoying the water feature beyond, delighting your guests with ease.

10. The ultimate entertainer

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
If you like to entertain then this is your balcony. Replete with ample dining space, lounge chairs, and room for a crowd this is a brilliant place for your next event or stylish soirée.

11. Minimalist modernity

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
There is something to be said for minimalism. This sleek outdoor space is generously sized, but keeps it simply with cubist white furniture that works seamlessly with the abundant glazing of the dwelling.

12. A compact eco retreat

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
When you have a balcony you often want a patch of your very own greenery or foliage. Here a compact garden has been turned into the ultimate eco-retreat. Stylish, neat, and perfect for unwinding outdoors.

If you're after some more outdoor decor tips, check out another of our Ideabooks: Wonderful Outdoor Lighting Ideas.

Which balcony is your favourite? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

