9 futuristic items to add to your home

Did you know that the average smartphone now has more technology in it than NASA’s first moon-landing spaceship? Surprising but true! In this age of globalisation, connectedness and technology it isn’t hard to feel as though we are living our very own futuristic science-fiction flick. These days we naturally want all of the latest gadgets and innovative products in order to create a dwelling that will work for us, making our lives just that little bit easier.

Behold, our 9 things to add to your home to give it a futuristic touch! From media rooms to spiral in-floor cellars, we have collated our favourite items that are sure to produce a little green-eyed envy in your friends and family. If you want to give your home futuristic update, read on below to learn more!