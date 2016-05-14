9 ways to maximise storage in a tiny bathroom

One of the most important rooms in the house is irrefutably the bathroom. Utilised in the morning, evening and throughout the day, a washroom is essential to comfortable domestic life. Now, we all have an idea of our dream bathroom, a fabulously spacious area replete with gorgeous bath, walk-in shower, and luxury basin with mirror. However, the reality is generally a far cry from the dream. Bathrooms tend to be neglected areas within a dwelling; perfunctory spaces that are compact, and often designed to avoid subtracting vital square metres from the living areas of the home. So how does one ensure their bathroom has enough space to store all of the requisite amenities?
Here at homify we love organisation and space saving solutions for small dwellings. Today we are going to be taking a look at 9 ways to boost storage space in your bathroom, which are sure to improve the general functioning and appearance of your washroom. Read on to learn more!
These days there is a plethora of nifty gadgets and accessories that can make your life easier. This example shows a simple cupboard can work in different ways to bring you the space-boosting solution you need. If you need assistance, you can always chat to a professional.
The most common way to boost storage space is under-sink. Look at your current vanity and ask yourself if it could work in a more practical way.
Don’t ignore the medicine cabinet! Not simply for medicine, this handy above-sink storage can hold all manner of bathroom necessities.
Drawer organisation is an easy and surprisingly satisfying way to boost space in your bathroom. Do you really need all of those expired medicines, old lotions and shabby accessories? Audit your drawers and watch the space instantly appear.
A freestanding ladder is stylish, and works perfectly for hanging towels and other accessories. Take some cues from this example and its space-boosting bright yellow hue!
As easy as installing hooks and then hanging the baskets, these neat additions will revolutionise your bathroom space. Use them to keep all sorts of different knick-knacks and odds and ends both clean and tidy.
This bath ticks all of the storage space-boosting boxes! Perfect if space is at a minimum, this bath is also incredibly opulent and luxurious.
If you need ample space but are lacking built-in cupboards try a freestanding shelf unit. This one is stylish, minimal, and would look perfect in any bathroom.
Perhaps you want to avoid losing floor space? If this is the case then consider a wall-mounted shelf instead. This one is vintage-chic and would easily hold your washroom essentials.
