9 ways to maximise storage in a tiny bathroom

From Valencia With Design, Yonoh Yonoh BathroomStorage
One of the most important rooms in the house is irrefutably the bathroom. Utilised in the morning, evening and throughout the day, a washroom is essential to comfortable domestic life. Now, we all have an idea of our dream bathroom, a fabulously spacious area replete with gorgeous bath, walk-in shower, and luxury basin with mirror. However, the reality is generally a far cry from the dream. Bathrooms tend to be neglected areas within a dwelling; perfunctory spaces that are compact, and often designed to avoid subtracting vital square metres from the living areas of the home. So how does one ensure their bathroom has enough space to store all of the requisite amenities?

Here at homify we love organisation and space saving solutions for small dwellings. Today we are going to be taking a look at 9 ways to boost storage space in your bathroom, which are sure to improve the general functioning and appearance of your washroom. Read on to learn more!

1. Get smart with technology

Integração e renovação, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura BathroomMedicine cabinets
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

These days there is a plethora of nifty gadgets and accessories that can make your life easier. This example shows a simple cupboard can work in different ways to bring you the space-boosting solution you need. If you need assistance, you can always chat to a professional.

2. Under-sink storage

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern bathroom
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

The most common way to boost storage space is under-sink. Look at your current vanity and ask yourself if it could work in a more practical way.

3. Medicine cupboard storage

MJ's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist style bathroom Mirror,Tap,Building,Sink,Plumbing fixture,Property,Bathroom sink,Bathroom cabinet,House,Bathroom
arctitudesign

MJ's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Don’t ignore the medicine cabinet! Not simply for medicine, this handy above-sink storage can hold all manner of bathroom necessities.

4. Segment your drawers

Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH BathroomStorage
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH
Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH

Drawer organisation is an easy and surprisingly satisfying way to boost space in your bathroom. Do you really need all of those expired medicines, old lotions and shabby accessories? Audit your drawers and watch the space instantly appear.

5. The freestanding ladder

Ypsy for the Bathroom homify BathroomStorage MDF Green small bathroom,bathroom furniture,valet unit,valet stand
homify

Ypsy for the Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

A freestanding ladder is stylish, and works perfectly for hanging towels and other accessories. Take some cues from this example and its space-boosting bright yellow hue!

6. Hanging baskets

From Valencia With Design, Yonoh Yonoh BathroomStorage
Yonoh

Yonoh
Yonoh
Yonoh

As easy as installing hooks and then hanging the baskets, these neat additions will revolutionise your bathroom space. Use them to keep all sorts of different knick-knacks and odds and ends both clean and tidy.

7. Inventive bath storage

신규 제품 업데이트, K-BATH K-BATH BathroomBathtubs & showers
K-BATH

K-BATH
K-BATH
K-BATH

This bath ticks all of the storage space-boosting boxes! Perfect if space is at a minimum, this bath is also incredibly opulent and luxurious.

8. Freestanding shelving

Bathroom shelves Woodquail BathroomShelves
Woodquail

Bathroom shelves

Woodquail
Woodquail
Woodquail

If you need ample space but are lacking built-in cupboards try a freestanding shelf unit. This one is stylish, minimal, and would look perfect in any bathroom.

9. Wall-mounted storage sheves

Wire Wall Shelf Loop the Loop BathroomShelves
Loop the Loop

Wire Wall Shelf

Loop the Loop
Loop the Loop
Loop the Loop

Perhaps you want to avoid losing floor space? If this is the case then consider a wall-mounted shelf instead. This one is vintage-chic and would easily hold your washroom essentials.

If you need more bathroom inspiration for your compact space, check out: Small bathroom design ideas

How do you boost storage in your bathroom? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

