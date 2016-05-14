9 ways to maximise storage in a tiny bathroom

One of the most important rooms in the house is irrefutably the bathroom. Utilised in the morning, evening and throughout the day, a washroom is essential to comfortable domestic life. Now, we all have an idea of our dream bathroom, a fabulously spacious area replete with gorgeous bath, walk-in shower, and luxury basin with mirror. However, the reality is generally a far cry from the dream. Bathrooms tend to be neglected areas within a dwelling; perfunctory spaces that are compact, and often designed to avoid subtracting vital square metres from the living areas of the home. So how does one ensure their bathroom has enough space to store all of the requisite amenities?

Here at homify we love organisation and space saving solutions for small dwellings. Today we are going to be taking a look at 9 ways to boost storage space in your bathroom, which are sure to improve the general functioning and appearance of your washroom. Read on to learn more!