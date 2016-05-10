Before and after: a surprising transformation!

Today on homify you'll witness a true miracle; we'll see how far a house makeover can be pushed, breaking all possible limits and expectations. How does one accomplish such a task? Here the property owners have utilised all necessary resources available to them, along with a team of incredible professionals.
In this Ideabook you will see a building in ruins transformed into a lavish and luxurious palace! Don't believe us? Take a look below and observe the fabulous project from Casa Meva.
There are plenty of reasons why one should renovate an old house in order to create a new one. Some of these reasons may include making the most of an ideal situation, position, or because the dwelling was part of a family inheritance. The restructuring of this dwelling appeared initially impossible, but the end result is truly stunning!
The appearance of the old home has nothing in common with the newly formed dwelling. Here the façade is extremely modern, the windows have been expanded and are larger, while shielding has been installed to protect from sunlight.
The colour scheme of the property has been well coordinated throughout, and the dove-grey is wonderfully cohesive against the standout stone features.
As we set our eyes on this image it is evident that this home is in urgent need of a refurbishment and restructure. The dwelling is in total decay, with every element showing obvious signs of ageing. The roof required reinforcement, and the outer fascia was in bad shape.
However, the home exhibits a huge amount of potential, which the team at Casa Meva have seen and made the most of.
Looking at this image it is abundantly clear that the alteration of this dwelling has been radical. What was once an outdated and dilapidated building is now a fabulous house with differing cubist forms, with a modern, elegant appearance.
The lower section of the house is built from the existing structure and includes the living area and bathroom. The general distribution of the home has remained the same, but the interior has been totally renovated. Here the tallest part of the building accommodates the garage and a terrace space. Take particular note of the exterior fascia and façade, it has finally been repaired!
The original dining room was dark and dank, with a shadowy, uninviting aesthetic. The layout of the room was highly traditional, showing separate and distinct living zones.
The lights, colour scheme, and interior materials were not designed as a cohesive collection of features, but rather as a haphazard assemblage of individual items. The overall appearance is not a harmonious one, but a room that feels disorganised and aimless.
The new dining room is designed in an open-plan fashion, promoting a more modern layout and floorplan system. This new room structure allows for more convivial and shared socialisation, encouraging a sense of brightness and airiness.
The division between the dining room and kitchen is incorporated using timber slats. These avoid blocking the flow of light between rooms, but allow for a clear functional segregation of space. This room is fresh, lively, and extremely elegant.
Finally, to conclude this project we head back outside to take a look at one of the house's best features. This image makes us completely forget all preceding images, focusing entirely on the brilliant swimming pool. Here, the image of the dwelling is a far cry from its original state. There is no trace of the initial squalor-like residence. Apparently it is possible to transform a house in a completely neglected state into a modern masterpiece. However, this property also required a significant investment, and an astute team of experts, whose skills were indispensable.
If you're a fan of radical makeovers, take a look at this transformation of a small apartment. It's a stunner!