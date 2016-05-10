Before and after: a surprising transformation!

Today on homify you'll witness a true miracle; we'll see how far a house makeover can be pushed, breaking all possible limits and expectations. How does one accomplish such a task? Here the property owners have utilised all necessary resources available to them, along with a team of incredible professionals.

In this Ideabook you will see a building in ruins transformed into a lavish and luxurious palace! Don't believe us? Take a look below and observe the fabulous project from Casa Meva.