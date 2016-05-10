A classic modernist masterpiece

Today we will travel to the south of France to explore a contemporary seaside home in Carry-le-Rouet. The town is hugely popular with French tourists, drawn to the warm, Mediterranean climate and fresh seaside air. Accordingly, the architect Christian Fares has created a home that embraces the natural appeal of the area.

The building consists of a white cube-like structure with almost continuous volumes. The colour palette is white, the interiors are minimalist and the windows are almost completely open to the wide blue skies. This imbues the home with a certain sense of resort-style luxury. But the really dazzling features are the glass mezzanine, luxury pool and bold seamless lines. Come with us on a photo tour to see more. You are sure to enjoy the journey!