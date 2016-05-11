An extraordinary geometric abode

Nothing quite reveals the creativity of a designer like the innovative use of everyday materials. And when it comes to everyday building materials, there is nothing so ubiquitously used as ordinary bricks and raw concrete.

In the home we will explore today, these rather everyday housing materials have been used to create a home with a singular, geometric beauty. The architects Studio Origin arranged these materials into three distinct masses. Each mass has been shifted and moved to create a beautiful geometric form. At the same time, the details of the facade have been designed to form geometric shadows and compelling shapes. This is a unique project, so come with us on a photo tour to explore the results in more detail…