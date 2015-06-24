Yellow objects for the home

Our design solution for adding energy and life to your interior can be stated in one word, or rather one colour: yellow, the brightest primary colour! Whether it makes you think of the sun, the feathers of a young chick or the shiny skin of a lemon, yellow is associated with symbols of light, joy, youth and energy.

And it is also because of these pleasant associations that this colour should be used in our homes and apartments. Although a completely yellow room could be a little unsettling, well-balanced accents have an invigorating effect that highlight your decor. So today we have gathered a series of furniture and decorative items for your home, all produced by our homify experts, to inspire you to incorporate a little of this joyful colour into your home.