The industrial home with a bright heart

Industrial style homes are all about exposing the raw bones of a structure and embracing the authenticity of aged and natural materials. While this is a fairly new style, the basic concepts have a very long history in Japanese architecture.

Today, we will explore a modern Japanese home that has been designed with this industrial sensibility. It is an open-plan home with the large and free flowing feel that defines this style. At the same time, the architects have sought to divide the space by using Japanese elements. Finally, the project comes to us courtesy of Fuchsia and Fuchsia Architects. So come with us on a photo tour to explore its features. Enjoy!