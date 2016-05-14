A modernist concrete masterpiece

It is certainly risky to design a concrete home without a single front window. The occupants will enjoy an unparalleled sense of privacy, but the facade runs the danger of looking a little uninviting and bare.

But the lavish concrete home we will explore today transcends such issues. The architects Kenji Yanagawa and Associates have bypassed these potential problems by incorporating a unique and partially enclosed courtyard-type feature. This endows the home with natural beauty and creates an opportunity for hidden windows and great interior light. This light and airy ambience is a crucial element if you want to successfully incorporate raw concrete into a lavish interior. But it is far better to explain this in photos, so come with us on a photo tour to see more…