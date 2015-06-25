Feng shui in the bedroom

The Chinese phrase Feng Shui literally translates to English as wind-water and we know it as a form of design philosophy when we want to put ourselves in harmony with the environment; balancing the right energy in and out of our homes. This philosophy has traditionally focused on (landscape) architecture in connection with the placement and orientation of buildings, especially tombs, but is equally important for inside spaces. You can imagine that harmony within your environment is particularly relevant in a room such as the bedroom, where peace and serenity are essential elements for sleep. Although the idea of feng shui comes across as very spiritual, and maybe even sounds like nonsense to some, the tips we will show you in this ideabook are remarkably logical, and in some cases even obvious. Some of these rules you may have even already applied intuitively, without even knowing that you have done so. Take a look…