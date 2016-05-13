5 incredible swimming pool transformations!

Let's freshen up, ignore the high temperatures outside, and instead take a peek at five incredible swimming pools. These courtyard pools have been transformed from dull and neglected, to fabulous and enticing! Designed for spending time outside with family and friends, these swimming spaces are ideal relaxation areas, refurbished to provide a wonderful sense of serenity and tranquillity.

These courtyards all have something in common-they all have a pool! While some are compact and some are large, each has their own brilliant ability to provide an alluring and inviting ambience. Are you ready to take a peek into some lovely refreshed swimming pools? Let's go!