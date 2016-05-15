5 spectacular small facade makeovers

Small houses often have a special charm and cosy allure. They are often easy and simple to decorate, improve and beautify. Their facades, however small, are an important introduction to the home and a great way to introduce interior themes and styles.

Today, we bring you 5 small houses that have undergone some very dramatic facade transformations. Each shows that a drastic small-home makeover need not be costly or monumental. A great small home transformation just needs to bring new life and light to your home. So if you are looking for ideas to renew your small home, keep reading!