5 spectacular small facade makeovers

Small houses often have a special charm and cosy allure. They are often easy and simple to decorate, improve and beautify. Their facades, however small, are an important introduction to the home and a great way to introduce interior themes and styles.
Today, we bring you 5 small houses that have undergone some very dramatic facade transformations. Each shows that a drastic small-home makeover need not be costly or monumental. A great small home transformation just needs to bring new life and light to your home. So if you are looking for ideas to renew your small home, keep reading!
This cheap and cheerful home has a lovely courtyard area but some definitely cheap looking aluminium windows. They don't suit the old-style building and they certainly don't allow much light and life into the home.
This high brick wall creates lots of privacy, but it almost completely blocks out the natural light. It looks dated and the rather garish aqua paint makes the house look cheap and run-down.
The new facade is certainly a vast improvement. Large windows open up to the street. Privacy is retained through a use of natural wooden shutters. At the same time, the walls have been painted a cool white. Finally, we love the high wooden fencing.
This small facade offers little visual interest or variety. It is perfectly functional and forms a very effective barrier to the outside world. But this focus on function has led to a facade without warmth. It is hardly a welcoming entrance.
The facade now has a whole new personality and life. The entire exterior now has depth and a huge variety of materials. The front wall has been completely redesigned to form a dramatic white shape. This adds privacy to the rooftop and adds much needed contrast in form.
At the same time, the entrance has been raised and finished with yellow sandstone. Both the front door and garage doors are now made from contemporary black chrome. But what's most interesting is that the doors are transparent and the home has a more open, welcoming feel.
The red brick facade of this narrow home is definitely dark and dated. There is no contrast and the potential airy quality of the tall home is lost under the visual weight. The windows are also rather dated and horizontally focussed. It's a strange choice for a narrow, vertical home.
Out of all the transformed facades, this is perhaps the simplest! The brick has simply been painted white to dramatic effect. The basic structure is almost exactly the same, but obviously the windows have also been replaced. They are now narrow and tall, just like this lovely white brick home!
Any great design is composed of a series of cohesive shapes, lines and colours. But although this home has some lovely upper level windows, it's a bit of a mess design-wise. None of the windows suit the narrow, tall shape of the home. The middle level is even cluttered by some horizontal panels that lead the eye in a whole other direction.
This is certainly an impressive transformation. The designers have made the brave decision to remove the upper level windows altogether. Instead, we now have two very tall and narrow lower level openings. They reflect the basic shape of the building and add to the tall and totally impressive look of the small home.
Almost everyone is guilty of making small little changes to their home on the run. But over time, these tiny changes can make for a mish-match of styles. The heritage style tiles on the front may be lovely, but they hardly suit the front door or window styles. This is a very messy facade that's not quite retro and not quite modern either.
The designers Soco2 here certainly made a bold choice. They chose a contemporary Asian-style entrance with a broad, cohesive look. The tiles have been removed and a new black wooden cladding has been installed. This black wooden cladding reaches right up to the top of the new doorway to form a single, unbroken line. The upper portion of the facade looks completely new and fresh, but there aren't any structural changes. It has just been painted a clean white!
