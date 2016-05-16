Your browser is out-of-date.

9 stylish ways to create a bedroom partition

April Kennedy April Kennedy
UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bedroom
It's tricky to create a great sleeping area in a one-room apartment. Perhaps there is just one window, the bed morphs into a sitting area or you are simply jammed up against the kitchen. This isn't just bad for your sleeping habits—it changes the entire dynamic of your home life. But don't be discouraged! Tiny living can be incredibly stylish with the right approach.

Today we show you 9 ways to create a bedroom partition or room divider. There are both permanent and temporary options to suit every budget and (hopefully!) every taste. Keep reading to see more…

Cool glass panels

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

These utterly sophisticated cool glass panels close off the sleeping zone without shutting out the natural light! Go frosted for a little more privacy and mystique.

The magic of curtains

K, 木村松本建築設計事務所 木村松本建築設計事務所
木村松本建築設計事務所

K

木村松本建築設計事務所
木村松本建築設計事務所
木村松本建築設計事務所

These tall swaths of fabric add just the right otherworldly feel that's perfect for creating a dozy sleeping cocoon. Opt for a light and airy fabric and watch it flutter gently in the breeze.

Build a great wardrobe partition

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your bedroom usually consists of just two furniture items—your bed and your wardrobe. So put your wardrobe to work and make it divide the room in two.

Separate with a platform

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist bedroom
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

A wooden platform is one such solution that could work in a temporary living situation. It could also be a great way to introduce additional storage space and make your sleeping area feel clean and separate from the living space.

Cool industrial glass partition

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bedroom
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

The cool thing about a heavy glass bedroom partition is that it allows natural light to enter the bedroom. This is great for small homes where you may need to build the barrier right up against the bed. 

Create a four-poster cocoon

Christmas Range, The White Company The White Company
The White Company

Christmas Range

The White Company
The White Company
The White Company

Four poster beds have an old-world romance that is just perfect for the bedroom. Look at investing in a great new bed or simply reforming your existing support structure. Some lavish curtains could cover up any unsightly transition points and create a dreamy bedroom partition.

Enclose the bed with cabinets

Quintana 4598, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood White
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

This snug bedroom has been created with some great storage cabinets. If you are renting and can't install a permanent solution, there are lots of ways something like this can be created with some ordinary storage cupboards and a little DIY creativity.

Clever bedroom layout

EC HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern style bedroom
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

EC HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

If you have a little more room to move, think about installing a small wall like this. It works so well because the bed is orientated to face away from the main walkway. 

Paint a bedroom in place

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

In a small home for one, it's not always necessary to create a physical bedroom partition. Sometimes all you need is a psychological barrier and nothing can do this quite like a bright burst of colour!

If you're in the mood to refresh your bedroom, take a look at these Creative Bedside Tables for more inspiration.

Which of these small bedroom ideas is your favourite? Let us know in the comments field below!

