9 stylish ways to create a bedroom partition

It's tricky to create a great sleeping area in a one-room apartment. Perhaps there is just one window, the bed morphs into a sitting area or you are simply jammed up against the kitchen. This isn't just bad for your sleeping habits—it changes the entire dynamic of your home life. But don't be discouraged! Tiny living can be incredibly stylish with the right approach.

Today we show you 9 ways to create a bedroom partition or room divider. There are both permanent and temporary options to suit every budget and (hopefully!) every taste. Keep reading to see more…