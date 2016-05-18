12 fabulous bedroom side tables

Not simply a convenient perch for an alarm clock, lamp or bedtime reading, bedside tables offer a chic addition that ties together an entire bedroom setting. Also known as nightstands or night tables, these fabulous and compact pieces of furniture will really add a level of practicality and completeness to your room.

So what should one look for when choosing a bedside table? There are plenty of different considerations that should be pondered and considered such as the height of your bed, whether you require storage, and the shape of the table. Additionally, you may want to think a little 'outside the box' and pick unusual items such as trunks, luggage cases, ladders and even books.

Today on homify we are taking a look at 12 of our favourite bedroom side tables that are sure to provide a few ideas and a little domestic inspiration.