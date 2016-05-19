Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 simple ways to live more mindfully at home

press profile homify press profile homify
Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Mindfulness is a challenging concept to define. As the term can elicit different assumptions from many different groups of people, one often hears the word thrown around in everyday conversation. So what exactly is mindfulness? And why should we attempt to achieve it? Mindfulness is often seen as an antidote to stress and the hectic pace of 21st-century life, but more and more research is showing that it may actually be a brilliant intervention for mental and physical ailments. 

Today on homify we are going to take a look at 9 ways you can live more mindfully in your home. We have investigated the different things that mindful people do everyday, and listed our suggestions below. If you feel overworked, strung-out, or in need of a life change, read on below for some helpful tips and tricks!

1. Meditate

CHORAM light.trans.forms - die FarbLichtPyramide, CHORAM light.trans.forms CHORAM light.trans.forms Eclectic style spa
CHORAM light.trans.forms

CHORAM light.trans.forms
CHORAM light.trans.forms
CHORAM light.trans.forms

Meditation centres the mind and body and is a great way to start the day. If you find yourself feeling off-centre of out of control, sit back, meditate and relax yourself. If you are unsure how to get started, joining a meditation group can be a highly positive and enriching experience. 

2. Take long walks in a garden

Casa Sotogrande, Terra Terra Modern garden
Terra

Terra
Terra
Terra

Getting out of the house or office and embracing nature is an extremely important part of mindfulness. Luckily Hong Kong is replete with a number of stylish outdoor garden spaces, which can provide an ideal place to walk, wander and relax. 

3. Change your bathroom fittings to save water

Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern bathroom
Original Vision

Villa Amanzi

Original Vision
Original Vision
Original Vision

In your home you could be wasting water unnecessarily. Change your bathroom fittings to a more eco-friendly variety, and enhance your environmental awareness. 

If you need help with your plumbing, chat to a professional via homify today. 

4. Go easy on your vices

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist kitchen
arctitudesign

GW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Although vices are most likely a necessary part of life, it doesn't pay to overindulge. Reduce your alcohol intake, quit smoking, and replace these unhealthy habits with more beneficial experiences such as exercise or a hobby. 

5. Change your light bulbs to save energy

South Lane | Kennedy Town | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Property,Countertop,Building,Furniture,Kitchen stove,Kitchen,Kitchen appliance,Sink,Wood
Nelson W Design

South Lane | Kennedy Town | Hong Kong

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

Similar to changing your bathroom fittings to save water, one can also switch to more energy-efficient lighting. This will improve your home's environment impact, and increase your green rating. 

6. Avoid multitasking

homify Eclectic style study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't waste energy by spreading yourself too thin. Contrary to popular belief, multitasking does not actually help you increase your productivity. Mindful individuals tend to unitask, contributing to more activities reaching completion, and an overall efficiency increase. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Surround yourself with art

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

Art is a wonderful inclusion in a dwelling, and can help you feel more connected and enlightened within your home. Additionally, you could attempt to create your own art, expanding your neural pathways and becoming more mindful. 

8. Make time to play

VL, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern media room
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

As well as working hard, you also need to know when to take time out. If you avoid play, you will find yourself more likely to burn out, become stressed, and lose productivity in your job. Relax, take some time out by yourself and with family and friends to revitalise and refresh your mind. 

9. Switch to a healthy diet

La revolución gastronómica del street food: envases para take away, Klimer Klimer KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Klimer

Klimer
Klimer
Klimer

Diet plays a huge role in the general well being of a person. If you fill your body with bad food, it is likely to end up making you feel fatigued and unwell. Choose plenty of raw fruits and vegetables, and drink water throughout the day. 

Do you think you will employ some of these tips to improve your mindfulness? If you would like to read on, check out Yoga at home—what you need to know!

The inspiring makeover of a tiny apartment
How do you stay on top of stress and the daily strains of life? We'd love to hear from you in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks