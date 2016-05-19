9 simple ways to live more mindfully at home

Mindfulness is a challenging concept to define. As the term can elicit different assumptions from many different groups of people, one often hears the word thrown around in everyday conversation. So what exactly is mindfulness? And why should we attempt to achieve it? Mindfulness is often seen as an antidote to stress and the hectic pace of 21st-century life, but more and more research is showing that it may actually be a brilliant intervention for mental and physical ailments.
Today on homify we are going to take a look at 9 ways you can live more mindfully in your home. We have investigated the different things that mindful people do everyday, and listed our suggestions below. If you feel overworked, strung-out, or in need of a life change, read on below for some helpful tips and tricks!
Meditation centres the mind and body and is a great way to start the day. If you find yourself feeling off-centre of out of control, sit back, meditate and relax yourself. If you are unsure how to get started, joining a meditation group can be a highly positive and enriching experience.
Getting out of the house or office and embracing nature is an extremely important part of mindfulness. Luckily Hong Kong is replete with a number of stylish outdoor garden spaces, which can provide an ideal place to walk, wander and relax.
In your home you could be wasting water unnecessarily. Change your bathroom fittings to a more eco-friendly variety, and enhance your environmental awareness.
If you need help with your plumbing, chat to a professional via homify today.
Although vices are most likely a necessary part of life, it doesn't pay to overindulge. Reduce your alcohol intake, quit smoking, and replace these unhealthy habits with more beneficial experiences such as exercise or a hobby.
Similar to changing your bathroom fittings to save water, one can also switch to more energy-efficient lighting. This will improve your home's environment impact, and increase your green rating.
Don't waste energy by spreading yourself too thin. Contrary to popular belief, multitasking does not actually help you increase your productivity. Mindful individuals tend to unitask, contributing to more activities reaching completion, and an overall efficiency increase.
Art is a wonderful inclusion in a dwelling, and can help you feel more connected and enlightened within your home. Additionally, you could attempt to create your own art, expanding your neural pathways and becoming more mindful.
As well as working hard, you also need to know when to take time out. If you avoid play, you will find yourself more likely to burn out, become stressed, and lose productivity in your job. Relax, take some time out by yourself and with family and friends to revitalise and refresh your mind.
Diet plays a huge role in the general well being of a person. If you fill your body with bad food, it is likely to end up making you feel fatigued and unwell. Choose plenty of raw fruits and vegetables, and drink water throughout the day.
Do you think you will employ some of these tips to improve your mindfulness? If you would like to read on, check out Yoga at home—what you need to know!