9 simple ways to live more mindfully at home

Mindfulness is a challenging concept to define. As the term can elicit different assumptions from many different groups of people, one often hears the word thrown around in everyday conversation. So what exactly is mindfulness? And why should we attempt to achieve it? Mindfulness is often seen as an antidote to stress and the hectic pace of 21st-century life, but more and more research is showing that it may actually be a brilliant intervention for mental and physical ailments.

Today on homify we are going to take a look at 9 ways you can live more mindfully in your home. We have investigated the different things that mindful people do everyday, and listed our suggestions below. If you feel overworked, strung-out, or in need of a life change, read on below for some helpful tips and tricks!