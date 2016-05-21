9 easy ways to decorate with bamboo

Bamboo is a great 'green' option if you are looking to decorate your dwelling, and today on homify we have 9 stylish ways to show you how! So why is bamboo such a popular material to decorate one's home with? As a naturally sustainable material that is lightweight and low in cost, bamboo is a no-brainer. Earthy, stylish and seamlessly incorporated into many different interiors, this versatile and practical timber is sure to impress.

There are plenty of different ways to utilise bamboo, from employing it as a decorative element, to highlighting its purpose as sturdy and sleek furniture. Sure to give your dwelling a boost in the style department, bamboo is seamlessly utilised as ceiling cladding, wall screens, and even statement making home facades. Learn more by checking out the gorgeous examples below!