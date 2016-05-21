Your browser is out-of-date.

9 easy ways to decorate with bamboo

KROPKA STUDIO'S PROJECT, Kropka Studio Kropka Studio Modern bathroom
Bamboo is a great 'green' option if you are looking to decorate your dwelling, and today on homify we have 9 stylish ways to show you how! So why is bamboo such a popular material to decorate one's home with? As a naturally sustainable material that is lightweight and low in cost, bamboo is a no-brainer. Earthy, stylish and seamlessly incorporated into many different interiors, this versatile and practical timber is sure to impress. 

There are plenty of different ways to utilise bamboo, from employing it as a decorative element, to highlighting its purpose as sturdy and sleek furniture. Sure to give your dwelling a boost in the style department, bamboo is seamlessly utilised as ceiling cladding, wall screens, and even statement making home facades. Learn more by checking out the gorgeous examples below!

1. A feature wall

KROPKA STUDIO'S PROJECT, Kropka Studio Kropka Studio Modern bathroom
Kropka Studio

KROPKA STUDIO'S PROJECT

Kropka Studio
Kropka Studio
Kropka Studio

When we think of bamboo within the home we often picture furniture and accessories, but today we are going to first look at a feature wall. This design is fabulously chic, with the bamboo evoking a sense of spa-esque luxury and style.

2. Stylish ceiling cladding

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Rustic style living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

As well as wall features, this bamboo ceiling shows us another way this fabulous material can be utilised to produce an intriguing and natural ambience within the home. The bamboo is chic, rustic, and far less expensive than its timber counterpart.

3. Live bamboo plants

VERT PRINTEMPS | Une terrasse à l’abris des regards, Skéa Designer Skéa Designer Minimalist style garden Bamboo Green
Skéa Designer

Skéa Designer
Skéa Designer
Skéa Designer

Who says bamboo needs to be dried and chopped up to work beautifully within one’s dwelling? Here this gorgeous balcony has employed bamboo plants to create a privacy screen that purifies the air, and keeps out the neighbours' prying eyes.

4. Bamboo, bamboo everywhere

Universo Pol - Morro de San Pablo, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Tropical style kitchen Bamboo Wood effect
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

If you love bamboo, then why not show it? Here this jungle hotel has incorporated bamboo into virtually every aspect of its construction. From the bamboo kitchen joinery to the actual structural frame, bamboo is a prized and valuable material.

5. Make a statement

loja TETUM, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO
BAMBU CARBONO ZERO

If a feature wall isn’t enough, consider cladding your entire front façade with bamboo! Here we are seeing a contemporary dwelling by Bambu Carbono Zero, which has utilised randomised bamboo to evoke a bird’s nest aesthetic.

6. Fabulous furniture

Bamboo chair Studio Lara de Greef Dining roomChairs & benches Bamboo
Studio Lara de Greef

Bamboo chair

Studio Lara de Greef
Studio Lara de Greef
Studio Lara de Greef

Bamboo furniture is extremely popular and prevalent in heritage and modern design. However, it is often tricky to find pieces that are contemporary enough to suit a minimalist residence. This example from Studio Lara de Greef is the exception to that rule, providing a sleek and slick bamboo dining chair.

7. Balcony accessories and accoutrements

COZINHA X MINI BIBLIOTECA, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Bamboo Yellow
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

For a more traditional look, these bamboo stools look wonderful within this enclosed balcony. Paired with plenty of greenery and plant life, these look fabulously chic and effortlessly cool.

8. Comfy terrace furniture

Mediterranean Villa in Sardinia, Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Bamboo Beige
Tania Mariani Architecture &amp; Interiors

Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors
Tania Mariani Architecture &amp; Interiors
Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors

For the ultimate in relaxation one simply cannot look past purchasing a rocking chair. Not just for older folk and nursing mothers, rocking chairs are ideal for sitting back with a good book and enjoying a warm sunny day.

9. Exude an island vibe

Residencia HJ, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace Bamboo
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

If you want to evoke or exude an island essence, consider bamboo furniture and accessories. In this example above we see a full set of traditional bamboo style pieces, which coordinate perfectly in their tropical setting.

If you would like to emulate this design, or need help with another style, chat to a professional for some expert advice.

10. Stylishly practical storage boxes

A'miou - kolekcja Bring me Dark, onemarket.pl onemarket.pl HouseholdAccessories & decoration Bamboo
onemarket.pl

onemarket.pl
onemarket.pl
onemarket.pl

Last on our list at number 10 are bamboo storage boxes. These wonderful woven containers are excellent in holding all manner of different accessories and accoutrements, and will suit virtually any room in the house. 

We hope this list provided some handy hints and tips! If you would like to read more, check out: Fairy tale interior inspiration

What do you love (or dislike) about bamboo? We'd love to hear from you in the comments below!

