10 of the best one-room apartments

press profile homify press profile homify
Appartement Paris 11ème, Sandra Dages Sandra Dages Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Here at homify we chat a lot about how to decorate compact and small spaces. We often look at different rooms within an apartment—the bedroom, the kitchen, the living room—but not necessarily those that include all domestic essentials in one space. Today we are celebrating the one-room studio apartment! To do this we are going to be taking a look at some of the finest and fanciest one-room homes out there.

If you need some decorating inspiration or ideas for your own abode, check out the amazingly well-designed dwellings below. Enjoy!

1. Textures and tones

Living room Polygon arch&des Minimalist living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Designed by the astute team at Rover BC, this compact studio boasts everything one might need, in a stylishly small package. The dwelling utilises a variety of textures and tones, ensuring each nook and corner is an interesting and unique experience.

2. Light-filled and contemporary

Скандинавский стиль, Хороший план Хороший план Scandinavian style living room
Хороший план

Хороший план
Хороший план
Хороший план

Many studio apartments are split into two using mezzanines and lofts. This is a fabulous way to take a double-height space with minimal square metres and turn it into a perceptibly larger-feeling room. This home is contemporary and bright thanks to the high roof lights that offer ample illumination.

3. Striking and artistic

Studio Apartment for N, MAY COMPANY & ARCHITECTS MAY COMPANY & ARCHITECTS
MAY COMPANY &amp; ARCHITECTS

MAY COMPANY & ARCHITECTS
MAY COMPANY &amp; ARCHITECTS
MAY COMPANY & ARCHITECTS

This May Company & Architects-designed studio has opted for a retro, mid-century aesthetic. Pop art lines the walls and ensures this home feels anything other than dull.

Check out the professional architects on homify if you would like to see some more fabulous interiors and homes. 

4. Large and luxurious

House in Yoro, AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE Minimalist living room
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE

AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE

One of our personal favourites is this Airhouse Design Office interior. Sure it's technically a one-room apartment, but it is large, luxurious, and effortlessly minimal. The large tree in the corner is perfect against the all-white interior and the light birch kitchen oozes sophistication.

5. Fabulous, space-saving furniture

Como adaptar una cama en un salón , Mobiliario Xikara Mobiliario Xikara Minimalist living room
Mobiliario Xikara

Mobiliario Xikara
Mobiliario Xikara
Mobiliario Xikara

Within one-room apartments it is often a good idea to include furniture that doubles as another item when folded away. Gone are the days of the horrible fold out bed, this example is changing the face of multi-purpose, incorporated furniture.

6. Creating different spaces

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you only have one room to your home, that doesn’t mean you have to forego privacy. There are lots of different ways one can segregate a space, and this All Arts Design example is an ideal demonstration.

7. Delightful and welcoming

Appartement Paris 11ème, Sandra Dages Sandra Dages Eclectic style living room
Sandra Dages

Sandra Dages
Sandra Dages
Sandra Dages

Another studio apartment, this Sandra Dages-designed home maximises its space by creating a simple yet playful interior aesthetic. The vibe is colourful and warm, exuding comfort and energy. If you need some assistance in choosing décor or design options for your home, chat to a professional for some expert advice.

8. Lavish and opulent

Sitting Room homify
homify

Sitting Room

homify
homify
homify

Moving past the smaller studio apartments we now check out number eight, which is a lavish and opulent one-room home designed by JC Decor. Here the living space is segregated using a mezzanine, offering the bedroom privacy away from the kitchen.

9. A practical micro-home

10 Smart SQM, Tengbom Tengbom Houses
Tengbom

10 Smart SQM

Tengbom
Tengbom
Tengbom

Possibly the smallest dwelling we have seen, this Tengbom designed micro-home is just 10 square metres! Split into two levels this residence has everything one might need in a tiny, miniscule package.

10. Industrial chic

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

Finally, for our last one-room apartment, we are checking out an industrial dream home. Sure it is only a studio, but it makes up for its lack of rooms with style and impressiveness. Designed by Diego Revollo Arquitetura, this property is elegant and surprisingly refined, providing a high level of comfort and finesse.

Do you live in a one-room apartment? If you want to learn more about compact domestic decorating, check out Stylish fusion: decorating with multiple trends.

9 easy ways to decorate with bamboo
Can you imagine living in any of the above studio apartments? Let us know which one by leaving a comment below!

