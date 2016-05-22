10 of the best one-room apartments

Here at homify we chat a lot about how to decorate compact and small spaces. We often look at different rooms within an apartment—the bedroom, the kitchen, the living room—but not necessarily those that include all domestic essentials in one space. Today we are celebrating the one-room studio apartment! To do this we are going to be taking a look at some of the finest and fanciest one-room homes out there.

If you need some decorating inspiration or ideas for your own abode, check out the amazingly well-designed dwellings below. Enjoy!