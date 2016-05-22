10 of the best one-room apartments

Here at homify we chat a lot about how to decorate compact and small spaces. We often look at different rooms within an apartment—the bedroom, the kitchen, the living room—but not necessarily those that include all domestic essentials in one space. Today we are celebrating the one-room studio apartment! To do this we are going to be taking a look at some of the finest and fanciest one-room homes out there.
If you need some decorating inspiration or ideas for your own abode, check out the amazingly well-designed dwellings below. Enjoy!
Designed by the astute team at Rover BC, this compact studio boasts everything one might need, in a stylishly small package. The dwelling utilises a variety of textures and tones, ensuring each nook and corner is an interesting and unique experience.
Many studio apartments are split into two using mezzanines and lofts. This is a fabulous way to take a double-height space with minimal square metres and turn it into a perceptibly larger-feeling room. This home is contemporary and bright thanks to the high roof lights that offer ample illumination.
This May Company & Architects-designed studio has opted for a retro, mid-century aesthetic. Pop art lines the walls and ensures this home feels anything other than dull.
One of our personal favourites is this Airhouse Design Office interior. Sure it's technically a one-room apartment, but it is large, luxurious, and effortlessly minimal. The large tree in the corner is perfect against the all-white interior and the light birch kitchen oozes sophistication.
Within one-room apartments it is often a good idea to include furniture that doubles as another item when folded away. Gone are the days of the horrible fold out bed, this example is changing the face of multi-purpose, incorporated furniture.
If you only have one room to your home, that doesn’t mean you have to forego privacy. There are lots of different ways one can segregate a space, and this All Arts Design example is an ideal demonstration.
Another studio apartment, this Sandra Dages-designed home maximises its space by creating a simple yet playful interior aesthetic. The vibe is colourful and warm, exuding comfort and energy. If you need some assistance in choosing décor or design options for your home, chat to a professional for some expert advice.
Possibly the smallest dwelling we have seen, this Tengbom designed micro-home is just 10 square metres! Split into two levels this residence has everything one might need in a tiny, miniscule package.
Finally, for our last one-room apartment, we are checking out an industrial dream home. Sure it is only a studio, but it makes up for its lack of rooms with style and impressiveness. Designed by Diego Revollo Arquitetura, this property is elegant and surprisingly refined, providing a high level of comfort and finesse.
