9 Hong Kong roof terrace essentials

If you are privileged to reside in a Hong Kong apartment with a balcony, you are a very lucky resident. However, if instead your apartment boasts a rooftop terrace, you should consider yourself in a very fortuitous position! Not only do rooftop terraces provide a fabulous view over other buildings, but they offer a huge amount of entertaining and living space, perfect for crowded city life.

Today on homify we are going to look at what it takes to turn a terrace from mediocre to magnificent. Our 9 roof terrace necessities include items you may take for granted such as a comfortable dining setting, to more luxurious accessories such as chic tableware, and rooftop cooking essentials. Read on to learn the 9 fundamentals you need to create a fun and fabulous outdoor space.