The red brick home with a difference

The relationship between individual and public spaces is a key point in most modern homes. This is an increasing area of exploration as many modern families consider the benefits and drawbacks of open-plan living.
So it is interesting to see how this Korean home has been designed. The creators, Aandd Architecture and Design Lab, composed two masses and shifted them to create a central void. This void contains a series of overlapping staircases that feed into each level of the home. The two masses are misaligned, and so the central staircase acts as an extra bridge between private and public living spaces.
The building covers and area of approx. 115 square metres and has seven layers in total. It's a fascinating project, so come with us to explore through a series of photos…
The facade is composed of red brick and the two masses have been layered behind each other to present as one single mass. There are just a couple of small windows facing the street, but it is certainly an interesting facade. The two masses have been arranged so their sloping rooflines oppose each other.
On entering the home, we come to the central void and staircase. The kitchen is just in front and this is a handy point in which to orientate ourselves. The design of the staircase is relatively complicated. But the designers manage to pull this off by finishing the area in white. We will explore this a little later in more detail.
The kitchen has the same predominantly white decor and simple furnishings. The black kitchen is very simply designed and has the same high gloss polish. This is a very sophisticated and contemporary kitchen-cum-living room. Let's rotate ourselves to see this room from the opposite angle.
The bright decor and glossy white floor suits the contemporary ambience of this home. The grey curtains, white sofas and bright cushions are calming, and allow one to focus on the beauty of the basic design. The main focus here is the beauty of the natural surroundings. A series of floor-to-ceiling windows allow nature to dominate the interior.
Central staircases run the danger of feeling a little closed in or boxy. But here, the architect has opened up the feel with small openings along the wall. A skylight and a series of windows (out of frame) have also been installed. This encourages the bright, harmonious feel that is so important in this transitional space. Finally, note the staggered entranceways to each level. They make each level feel completely separate, private and self-contained.
Upstairs we come to the master bedroom. The unusual slope of the roof has created this great little triangular shape in the corner of the room. It allows the designers to create large corner windows that add lots of light to enter the room. At the same time, the sleeping area offers a great amount of privacy.
The cosy home office has a great parquet wood floor and a lovely personal balcony. But the best part about this study is that it has been designed to help one focus. The windows are long, narrow and high-set. They provide the perfect balance of privacy and light.
So, we've seen that a red brick home doesn't have to mean old fashioned! With the right combination of geometric flair and modern decor, a unique contemporary space is possible.