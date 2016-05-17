The red brick home with a difference

The relationship between individual and public spaces is a key point in most modern homes. This is an increasing area of exploration as many modern families consider the benefits and drawbacks of open-plan living.

So it is interesting to see how this Korean home has been designed. The creators, Aandd Architecture and Design Lab, composed two masses and shifted them to create a central void. This void contains a series of overlapping staircases that feed into each level of the home. The two masses are misaligned, and so the central staircase acts as an extra bridge between private and public living spaces.

The building covers and area of approx. 115 square metres and has seven layers in total. It's a fascinating project, so come with us to explore through a series of photos…