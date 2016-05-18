The incredible makeover of a small apartment

Today on homify we will witness an unbelievable apartment transformation and renovation. Over the years, dwellings are often neglected and fall victim to the ravages of time. Unfortunately, if an abode is not maintained, it will very quickly regress into a state of disrepair, with the decay progressing exponentially. Most of the time this is repairable, but in some cases buildings have simply gone 'too far' in one direction, and are unable to be revitalised. Luckily, today's home is the former.
Located in Bilboa, Spain, this 90 square metre dwelling has been refreshed and brought back to life by the esteemed architectural team at Garmendia Cordero. In its initial state, the apartment was crumbling and in desperate need of repair. The floorplan was unusable, resulting in a structural wall being removed to open up the main living room. The home is now a light-filled residence boasting a bright colour scheme, versatile layout, and contemporary amenities.
If you would like to check out the before and after pictures of this incredible domestic makeover, take a gander at the images below!
The original living space in its neglected condition shows the structural wall having been removed. Many older dwellings are small and unusable, with poky rooms and awkward nooks. In order to bring this home into the 21st century, the architects knocked the central wall down, and created a large open space.
It is also easy to see the existing colour scheme and faded wallpaper upon the walls. Here the use of apricot tones brings a warm and somewhat dank ambience into the room. Let's see how the transformation has altered the original building…
The new space is incredible! And a far cry from the original, dilapidated dwelling. Now the home is open and light filled, with a contemporary and hip aesthetic.
Although the central wall has been removed, the area is still split into two different living zones. On one side we see the dining space with chic moulded plastic Eames chairs, and on the right a cosy and comfortable living area fit for the whole family.
Bursts of statement colour are seen within the living zone, and these add playfulness as well as energy. The artwork upon the walls coordinates with the armchair, and invites the viewer to the balcony.
Turning around to view the dining room in full, we are able to witness the ingenious way the architects have installed the lighting. Recessed LED strip lights create an L-shape, providing the ultimate mood lighting for any dinner occasion.
The colour scheme is bright white, with green wall plants injecting fresh vibes throughout the space. The French balcony doors have been painted a dark contrasting black hue, which works brilliantly against the white and in coordination with the dining chairs.
Original features have been retained in the home, and this can be seen through the inclusion of the large timber beams. Here they haven't been covered up or plastered over, but instead embraced as a feature of the dwelling.
From this vantage we can also see the kitchen. Easily closed off by sliding timber doors, this ability to open up the home is another neat contemporary feature within the abode.
Taking a look at another before photo we see the hideous corridor that was in desperate need of a renovation.
This space, although neglected and poorly maintained shows the elegance that the dwelling might have previously enjoyed. Boasting faded wallpaper, this hallway is about to undergo a complete facelift!
The new corridor is grand and enticing. With a black ceiling and wall of doors it feels endless and expansive. The original grandeur has been replaced with modernity and a sense of futuristic opulence.
The old floorboards have been renewed with a light timber that works brilliantly to contrast the black hue and coordinate with the white.
For another insight into the original dwelling we take a look at one of the bedrooms. A little like something out of a horror film, this room is undeniably creepy. Although the window is large, it is doing nothing to bring light into the room, with the faded wallpaper adding an extra level of unsettling ambience.
This space is going to need some serious brightening up the home's new occupants are going to want to wake up here! Take a look at the next photo to see how the room was revitalised.
Not simply a dank and disturbing room any longer, the new area is bright and fabulous! Built-in joinery has provided a walk-in robe, while the opposite wall functions as the bed head, with integrated shelving.
This room is so airy and bright, we can hardly even compare it to its initial state! White is the predominant hue, with the timber offering a sense of warmth within the space.
