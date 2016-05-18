The incredible makeover of a small apartment

Today on homify we will witness an unbelievable apartment transformation and renovation. Over the years, dwellings are often neglected and fall victim to the ravages of time. Unfortunately, if an abode is not maintained, it will very quickly regress into a state of disrepair, with the decay progressing exponentially. Most of the time this is repairable, but in some cases buildings have simply gone 'too far' in one direction, and are unable to be revitalised. Luckily, today's home is the former.

Located in Bilboa, Spain, this 90 square metre dwelling has been refreshed and brought back to life by the esteemed architectural team at Garmendia Cordero. In its initial state, the apartment was crumbling and in desperate need of repair. The floorplan was unusable, resulting in a structural wall being removed to open up the main living room. The home is now a light-filled residence boasting a bright colour scheme, versatile layout, and contemporary amenities.

If you would like to check out the before and after pictures of this incredible domestic makeover, take a gander at the images below!