The wooden home of perfect colours

Today on homify we are travelling to the history-rich city of Berlin, Germany to check out a unique, contemporary dwelling that truly stands apart from the surrounding architectural vernacular. Traditionally in Germany, homes are built with gabled roofs, small windows, and covered with a stucco-style finish. Jacob House, as it is known by Innen Architektur Berlin, is a surprisingly and thoroughly intriguing departure from this.

The external structure itself is a combination of textures and tones, with a simplistic timber frame and ample glazing. The home works with the adjacent landscape and blends into the environment easily and elegantly. Inside, the residence boasts an open-plan layout, stunning features, and everything one might require for comfortable 21st-century family life.

This dwelling imparts a sense of originality within this neighbourhood’s aesthetic, boosting its style, sophistication, and design nous. If you would like to take a tour inside Jacob House and see what Susanne Kaiser of Innen Architektur has developed, check out the images below and obtain a little inspiration for your abode today!