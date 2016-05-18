The serene home of modernist colour

This flat-roofed home has a little Hollywood-style flair. It has a lap pool, a strong horizontal layout and an undeniable elegance. The interiors have a highly sophisticated polish and it boasts a separate outdoor spa. But it's the meeting point between the interior and exterior spaces that really distinguishes this property.

The home covers a very generous 600 square metres and every inch has been carefully utilised to create a sprawling elegance. Finally, it comes to us courtesy of Portuguese architects Frari. Come with us to explore its many lovely features. Enjoy!