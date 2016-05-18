The serene home of modernist colour

This flat-roofed home has a little Hollywood-style flair. It has a lap pool, a strong horizontal layout and an undeniable elegance. The interiors have a highly sophisticated polish and it boasts a separate outdoor spa. But it's the meeting point between the interior and exterior spaces that really distinguishes this property.
The home covers a very generous 600 square metres and every inch has been carefully utilised to create a sprawling elegance. Finally, it comes to us courtesy of Portuguese architects Frari. Come with us to explore its many lovely features. Enjoy!
The ground floor of the home is composed of wooden panels that spill over to form the flat, outdoor deck. This seamless flat presence is accentuated by the flat green lawn and simple lap pool. The upper level is composed of a simple white mass that really allows us to focus on the horizontal lines in this home.
The property is replete with vast expanses of wood and glass. The floor-to-ceiling glass walls add an easy, summery feel to the home inside and out. These glass openings have been arranged to create a series of windows that blur the distinction between indoor and outdoor life.
On the rear side of the property, we come to the separate spa. As with many other areas of the home, there are few furnishings and the simple beauty of the timber facade and white walls have been allowed to dominate the decor. We love how the spa is enclosed by a high white wall for privacy. The property is located in sunny Portugal, so the shade is a crucial component in this design!
The entrance to the home has a lovely enclosed courtyard. The ceiling here has been cut out to create an opening for additional sunlight. Note how the right side of this entrance is composed of wall to ceiling glass. It makes for a welcoming entrance and allows the inhabitants to enjoy the beauty of this little courtyard from the interior as well.
Wall dividers with fireplaces are a common, contemporary option. They are a good choice if you want to avoid having your fireplace dominate your design. At the same time, they allow the fireplace to distribute warmth very evenly throughout an open plan area. Let's move to the other side of this dividing wall.
From this angle, we have a good view of the entrance and living room. We also get a sense of how subtle and natural the interior feels. The earthy brown tile floor and external greenery really grounds the space. At the same time, there is a light, contemporary feel to the white furnishings, white dividing wall and sheer white curtains.
The openings we mentioned earlier are most apparent in the bedroom. Here we have a completely private courtyard that is enclosed by glass walls on three sides. We also have the completely contemporary bathtub in the foreground. If you love the idea of having a bathtub in your bedroom, this is an utterly glamorous choice!
We will finish up our tour with another view of this modern bedroom. From here, we get a sense of the bathroom in relation to the entire bedroom. The glass shower screen blends beautifully into the rest of the glassy decor, and the second private courtyard just beyond promises even more luxury!
