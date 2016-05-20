11 ways to decorate in monochrome

Few decorating misdemeanors can summon a shudder like the thought of a garish, over-the-top colour monochrome room. A little girl's favourite pink can easily feel saccharine whilst an invigorating tangerine might just feel gaudy over time. Decorating with a single colour is dangerous territory. But in aesthetic terms, nothing can quite hold a design together like a single-colour scheme.

So how can you create a monochrome decor to best effect? Well, the first step is to consider your favourite colour. After all, our homes should be places filled with colours and objects that resonate with our personalities and tastes. Then it's time to play with hues, saturation and shading. Keep reading for 11 monochrome decor ideas to get you started!