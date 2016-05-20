Your browser is out-of-date.

11 ways to decorate in monochrome

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Few decorating misdemeanors can summon a shudder like the thought of a garish, over-the-top colour monochrome room. A little girl's favourite pink can easily feel saccharine whilst an invigorating tangerine might just feel gaudy over time. Decorating with a single colour is dangerous territory. But in aesthetic terms, nothing can quite hold a design together like a single-colour scheme.

So how can you create a monochrome decor to best effect? Well, the first step is to consider your favourite colour. After all, our homes should be places filled with colours and objects that resonate with our personalities and tastes. Then it's time to play with hues, saturation and shading. Keep reading for 11 monochrome decor ideas to get you started!

Dazzle with patterns

Living Room Movelvivo Interiores Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood effect
Movelvivo Interiores

Living Room

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

Employing a single colour scheme doesn't necessarily mean covering the room in wall-to-wall colour. Consider how you might break up the colour by employing lots of patterns like this. With a single colour holding your decor together, you can get a little wild without losing that all-important sense of cohesion in the room.

Explore colour variations

Luxurious Tropical Home, ANSANA ANSANA Tropical style living room
ANSANA

ANSANA
ANSANA
ANSANA

Once you have chosen your favourite colour, consider all the variations of that hue that might work together. Here in this earthy brown living room, there are a huge number of variations on a single colour. There is nothing heavy or overbearing about this room and yet it is built around the one, single colour.

Add texture with distressed furniture

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

In this all-white bedroom there is a huge amount of variation. Note the textures of the distressed furniture, wooden floor, soft grey rug and cotton furnishings. They all add the interest and variety that is so important to a single-colour scheme.

Use some eye-popping contrast

Casa Grand Bell, Remy Arquitectos Remy Arquitectos Modern living room
Remy Arquitectos

Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos

You can work to the the extremes of any colour scheme by employing black and white in your decor. This can be a great way to add contrast. Perhaps you might even just use black, white and grey to decorate a living room like this! 

Explore with different shapes

Projekt domu w Szwecji, Komplementi Komplementi Scandinavian style dining room
Komplementi

Komplementi
Komplementi
Komplementi

If you employ a single-colour hue, the most disparate collection of eclectic furniture will form a cohesive look. So don't be afraid to experiment with bold and experimental designs. What might look over the top in a multi-coloured room will look sophisticated and interesting in a monochrome room. Just look at this all white dining room for inspiration.

Allow nature to shine

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern windows & doors
HYLA Architects

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

If you just can't help adding a second colour to your scheme, consider the benefits of natural greenery. It might be cheating a little, but natural greenery will add a bright sense of vibrancy and life to a room, while avoiding an obvious colour clash.

Don't be afraid to explore black

Devon&Devon Bath Couture 5 Devon&Devon UK Classic style bathroom
Devon&amp;Devon UK

Devon&Devon Bath Couture 5

Devon&Devon UK
Devon&amp;Devon UK
Devon&Devon UK

After checking out this all-black bathroom you might be tempted to explore the dark side. It is dramatic, distinguished and adds a whole other level of sophistication to a home. For accessories, consider silver, chrome and lots of mirrors.

The calming power of grey in a bedroom

St James's Gardens, London, Nelson Design Limited Nelson Design Limited Modern style bedroom
Nelson Design Limited

St James's Gardens, London

Nelson Design Limited
Nelson Design Limited
Nelson Design Limited

Grey has an ill-deserved reputation as a drab colour. But consider the power of soft greys in the bedroom. A grey bedroom will calm the nerves and encourage one to enjoy a good night's sleep. It also creates a very classic look for the bedroom.

Use wood as a base

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Wooden furniture, walls and objects are a good accompaniment to any colour scheme. They will lighten up the effect of a single dominant colour and act as a calming, neutral base to any room.

Even a purple bedroom can work

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Scandinavian style bedroom
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

If you shudder at the thought of rich, vivid hues, you might change your mind after seeing this lovely room! This purple bedroom possesses more than a few of the features we have explored today. It has texture and loads of variation.

Embrace the drama

Cassandra, Asnaghi Interiors Asnaghi Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
Asnaghi Interiors

Cassandra

Asnaghi Interiors
Asnaghi Interiors
Asnaghi Interiors

Finally, if you are an unapologetic fan of your favourite colour—embrace the drama! Perhaps you could end up with a lush red boudoir like this… ?

If you're firmly in decorating mode, you'll love The incredible makeover of a small apartment—it's sure to provide you with some stellar home inspiration!

The wooden home of perfect colours
Which is your favourite of the monochrome interiors we have explored today? Let us know in the comments field below!

