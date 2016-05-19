The inspiring makeover of a tiny apartment

Realizacja III is a stunning home makeover project that was undertaken and rendered successfully by Better Home, home stagers in Warsaw, Poland. For those who are unaware, ‘home staging’ is all about preparing an apartment to make it look more attractive than it is. And Realizacja III is a refreshing and cheerful metamorphosis of a 52-square metre 1950s apartment into a liveable and bright little home. You will be surprised to see how the addition of modern touches, aesthetic elements and visually appealing furnishing can magically revamp the atmosphere of an originally depressing accommodation. So take this tour to see how a dark, stuffy looking space has been transformed into a bright, airy and organised home!
The kitchen in this apartment was a confused affair with little taste or aesthetics. The wallpaper gave a dowdy effect and used to lend the room a darker, smaller appearance. The storage cupboards were in different shades and were mismatched. Clutter was an additional woe plaguing the kitchen and making it unsightly. So an overall brightening and smartening up of the room was desperately required.
This is probably the definition of metamorphosis! The kitchen has been transformed into a bright, cheery space with no signs of the previous dank room. Sleek uniform counters are highlighted by the white walls that surround them. The storage space has now been made uniformly white, adding to the lightness of the ambience. Lively plants on the countertops add to that warm and homely feel which entices visitors. The floor now sports a lighter wood-coloured finish, giving that perfect classy touch to the kitchen. The fridge has also been shifted and revamped, leaving the large windows unobstructed. And this allows sunlight to flood the kitchen generously during the day.
Before Better Home lent their expert touch to this zone, the living room was not much of a place to 'live'. The shabby walls and poor lighting made it somewhere you'd avoid coming home to! Though the room opens out to a loggia, which gives ample natural light, the room itself was not ready to receive it. Unpolished floors added to the lack of appeal here.
With a tone of simplicity that speaks volumes, the once dingy living area has now become a cool space that encourages you to entertain. After all who would not want to lounge on the comfortable looking couch and armchairs in this bright room? The light from the loggia is captured by the bright white walls and polished wooden floors. Green armchairs offer interesting contrast against the white palette of the room. The couch and the flowing drapes are in a pale beige shade, and make for a soft, cosy ambiance. It’s amazing how a generous touch of soft shades can add so much charm to a room! The beautiful bunch of flowers on the coffee table adds a fresh lease of life to the living space too.
A space that was previously grossly underutilised is the bedroom of the apartment. A fairly spacious room with adequate storage facility was lying neglected and had a shabby appearance. The dull bed had almost faded into oblivion together with the unpolished floor. Cupboards and chairs littered the place along with other odds and ends, and offered little space for movement. Let’s see how Better Home changed the appearance of this room.
The bed now rightfully occupies centre stage of the room. It now has a comfy charming look with its lilac bedspreads and contrasting white pillows. Little wooden stools have magically been given a makeover to hold bedside lampshades, while a trio of quaint artworks deck the wall behind the bed. The original cupboard has been retained, and it offers contrast against the pastel palette of the room.
The loggia was mainly utilised as a spare storage space, and had shades which blocked out the natural light. The result was a dirty, cluttered place that lacked any sort of charm and was not catering to its actual purpose. Check out what the stagers did to transform this space…
The revamped loggia now takes us to the Mediterranean, with its sunny, open vistas. Little potted plants line the sills of large glass windows, bringing nature inside. Sunlight now pervades the entire space with ease, and has turned this shaded balcony into a serene getaway for quiet relaxation. A small corner houses a couple of foldable chairs, a table, and a rug, making it a lovely spot for enjoying afternoon tea.
Realizacja III is a remarkable example of how Better Home uses simple ideas to give a fresh new look to old, dreary apartments. Small changes in colour palettes, flooring and decor have turned a drab apartment into a fab haven for urban happiness! For more ideas, take a look at another successful makeover story - Before and after: a surprising transformation!