The inspiring makeover of a tiny apartment

The revamped loggia now takes us to the Mediterranean, with its sunny, open vistas. Little potted plants line the sills of large glass windows, bringing nature inside. Sunlight now pervades the entire space with ease, and has turned this shaded balcony into a serene getaway for quiet relaxation. A small corner houses a couple of foldable chairs, a table, and a rug, making it a lovely spot for enjoying afternoon tea.

Realizacja III is a remarkable example of how Better Home uses simple ideas to give a fresh new look to old, dreary apartments. Small changes in colour palettes, flooring and decor have turned a drab apartment into a fab haven for urban happiness! For more ideas, take a look at another successful makeover story - Before and after: a surprising transformation!