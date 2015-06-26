Hallway design

We often think of the hallway as merely a transitional space, somewhere we pass through on our way from one room in the house to another. Instead, however, we could view this space as the main artery or heart of the home, as the corridor that joins everything together. Today on homify, we present some examples of hallways that are not afraid to stand out. Through innovative design and eye-catching decoration, these corridors become one of the most important and memorable spaces in the whole home.