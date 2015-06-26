Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Hallway design

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

We often think of the hallway as merely a transitional space, somewhere we pass through on our way from one room in the house to another. Instead, however, we could view this space as the main artery or heart of the home, as the corridor that joins everything together. Today on homify, we present some examples of hallways that are not afraid to stand out.  Through innovative design and eye-catching decoration, these corridors become one of the most important and memorable spaces in the whole home. 

Feng shui in the bedroom
What do you think of these hallways? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks