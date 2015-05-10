Your browser is out-of-date.

homify 360°: Fragment house

James Rippon James Rippon
FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Loading admin actions …

'Fragment House', designed by Guarav Roy Choudhury Architects in Bangalore, is a flawless example of modern Indian interior design and architecture. The aptly titled house derives its name from the distinct decorating theme of 'fragments' that are evident throughout the home. This beautifully modern residence has been decorated using geometric shapes and forms to cleverly dissect the home into sections, with some parts almost reminiscent of a bee hive. Today we would like to take you on a guided tour of Fragment House, showcasing a stunning home that has been decorated in a manner all of its own.

Glowing yellow

FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Before you even enter this modern home, immediately from the yard you can see the use of lines to create different rectangular, square and diamond-like shapes. Various sized stone pavers are juxtaposed by the long lines dividing up the yard. The diamonds are also visible yet a little more subtle than inside. The bright yellow hue is also very noticeable, entertaining the idea of feeling like you are about to step inside a large bee hive! 

Elegant timber

FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Once inside, the diamond theme that is present throughout becomes even more obvious. The well-lit dining space creates a welcoming atmosphere, and the warm tones of the stained timber give a sense of opulence and wealth.

Shapes, shapes, shapes

FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Delving further into Fragment House, we are now aware that shapes are definitely the staple theme. The criss crossing design on the walls is contrasted by the perfect square lines of the wall hangings, and the small, square bridges that lead us to an outside view via the large windows.

Rubik's cube

FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Such  bold and detailed walls would create the need for no other artwork to be present in the house, but the owners thought best to still add a personal touch. The jagged direction of the wall design leads our eyes constantly back and forth, creating a dizzying feeling. The cube shape of this part of the home is almost reminiscent of a Rubik's cube and the bewildering feeling trying to solve one creates.

Family photos

FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Drowning in natural light, these black and white photos enhance the individuality of the home. If the diamond pattern theme wasn't enough of a personal touch for this house, the presence of different prints, paintings and family photos are enough to create the homiest of feelings when the family returns home.

Exposed timber

FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

In keeping with the theme of lines and timber tones, the ground floor of Fragment House uses timber slats to style the walls, this time in a lighter shade. The finish of this timber is a little less polished, and with the round nautical-style window this area of the home reminds us of a wooden ship, something like that of Noah's ark.

Let there be light

FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Guarav Roy Choudhury Architects have done a great job bringing in as much natural light as the Indian subcontinent can provide, installing large skylights on the upper level to make sure the ground floor isn't without ample lighting. A grid has been deliberately installed on the skylight, to cast forever shifting shadows of shapes and lines over the already patterned walls.

In detail

FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Here we see the diamonds up close, revealing how the patterns are made. A stencil has been used on the concrete structural walls, so once rendered, an exposed, unpainted finish remaind when the stencil is peeled off.

The yard

FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Finally, here we see another view of the outside of this home, this photo giving an even clearer understanding of the theme Guarav Roy Choudhury Architects are trying to achieve outside. The unique, long lines that run along the ground lead our eyes to the free standing walls that almost look like art sculptures in their own right. On completion of this virtual tour through this lovely home, we can see every aspect of the design of this home was carefully planned, enticing us to view the whole home as one large piece of art in itself.

