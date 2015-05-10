homify 360°: Fragment house

Finally, here we see another view of the outside of this home, this photo giving an even clearer understanding of the theme Guarav Roy Choudhury Architects are trying to achieve outside. The unique, long lines that run along the ground lead our eyes to the free standing walls that almost look like art sculptures in their own right. On completion of this virtual tour through this lovely home, we can see every aspect of the design of this home was carefully planned, enticing us to view the whole home as one large piece of art in itself.