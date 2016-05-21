A triumph of geotechnical design

Recent natural disasters in Japan have led to redoubled interest in earthquake-resistant buildings. These homes are built to tolerate tremors, resist collapse and most importantly, protect the lives of the inhabitants. This is a growing field that has made great advances in recent years.

The home we will explore today is one such home. It was built in the southern Japanese city of Hamamatsu. The city lies in the Tohoku region, an area prone to particularly ferocious earthquake due to its location on the boundary of four tectonic plates. The designers Kuboesen Architects responded to the challenge like true creatives. They didn't see the limitations, they saw the possibilities. The end result is a home with a very private ambience and a superior base structure. Come with us to explore its features. Enjoy!