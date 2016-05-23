The rural farmhouse with a modern soul

When it comes to breathing new life into an old, in-need dwelling, there are plenty of different options and choices available to the renovator. Many choose to simply demolish the existing property and start afresh, while others will invest time and money in refurbishing a piece of history and heritage. Today’s project is the latter.

Designed by Dom Arquitectura, this impressive farmhouse has been brought to life using a mixture of contemporary and classic methods. Situated in La Cerdanya, a miniscule 20-house village, the sprawling property is both a large and an intimidating undertaking.

Set within rolling idyllic hills, verdant farmland and impressive mountains, this property is truly one of the finest farmhouse rejuvenations we have seen. No expense has been spared, nor any detail left unfinished; the home is an impressively gorgeous and truly striking domestic transformation.

If you would like to take a tour within, check out the images below and get ready to be captivated!