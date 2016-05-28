Your browser is out-of-date.

11 ways to add tropical decor to your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Art Deco Bentwood Palm Chair, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
Tropical-themed interiors ooze style, luxury, and can transform your home from plain to peaceful. This particular aesthetic can make your home feel like an opulent resort and getaway, exuding serenity, tranquility and often displaying a relaxed feeling of exotic calmness. Tropical interiors can revamp your home as a luxurious oasis, as well as imparting colour and harmony. 

For some neat inspiration to give your home a tropical-themed makeover check out our 11 tips below. We have collated some of our favourite interiors, accessories, and gorgeous tropical-esque designs; read on to learn more about how you can incorporate tropical style into your home today!

1. Bamboo furniture

ЗОЛОТЫЕ ДЖУНГЛИ, Tony House Interior Design & Decoration Tony House Interior Design & Decoration Tropical style living room
Tony House Interior Design &amp; Decoration

Bamboo furniture is long lasting, looks fabulous, and is surprisingly hard-wearing. Choose bamboo deckchairs, lounges, as well as bar carts, trolleys and decorative baskets. 

2. Add bright and vivid artworks

Теплый модерн с очаровательной детской, Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Modern style bedroom
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio

Nothing says tropical quite like a vivid and vivacious artwork hung above the bed. This bedroom example is a wonderful demonstration of this, and provides some great ideas and inspiration for your own room.

3. Birds, birdcages and accessories

Familiehuis, Amsterdam Zuid, Binnenvorm Binnenvorm Walls & flooringWallpaper
Binnenvorm

Whether you have pet birds in your apartment, or simply like the look of the birdcage as a stylish accessory, these animals are sure to enliven your tropical themed home. Look for birdcage accessories, and perhaps fill them with candles and plants instead of live animals. 

4. Upholstered furniture

Art Deco Bentwood Palm Chair, Sketch Interiors Sketch Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
Sketch Interiors

Art Deco Bentwood Palm Chair

Upholstering your furniture is an easy and stylish way to give your home a tropical boost. This mid-century modern armchair is oozing style and would look wonderful in a range of different interiors.

5. Woven ceiling fans

homify HouseholdSmall appliances
homify

Woven ceiling fans are highly evocative of jungle hideaways and Caribbean resorts. This one is a great example of how stylish they can be, and how they effortlessly evoke a tranquil oasis. 

6. Plants, plants and more plants!

Butterfly Palm Tree (Dypsis lutescens) homify Garden Plants & flowers
homify

Butterfly Palm Tree (Dypsis lutescens)

Indoor plants purify the air, and look fabulous while doing so. Choose palms, and other tropical plants to give your home a clean and stylish ambience. 

7. Wonderful wallpaper

Summer Tropical Bloom Sian Zeng Walls & flooringWallpaper
Sian Zeng

Summer Tropical Bloom

If you really want to evoke a sense of tropical beauty within your dwelling then consider a feature wall (or an entire room!) of wallpaper. Pick colours that are bright and engaging, and pair with coordinated, colourful accessories. 

8. Consider a wall mural

Catalina Estrada, Bloompapers Bloompapers Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Green
Bloompapers

Wall murals are an alternative to wallpaper and often impart more personality and character. Unique in their design, you should choose something that oozes tropical vibes, and gives your home an original twist. 

9. Don't forget the balcony

Paisagismo permanente, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Interior landscaping
Lo. interiores

Let's not forget your balcony! Balconies benefit from a range of different plants, from ferns to other evergreen varieties. Add some bamboo furniture and, voila! Your outdoor area will look inviting and tropically terrific. 

If you need help decorating your balcony, chat to an interior designer or decorator to obtain some handy hints, tips and design information. 

10. Go for a bright bed

I brand low cost e la linea Home, Promenart Promenart BedroomAccessories & decoration
Promenart

Instead of the standard bed, why not opt for something eye-catching and attention grabbing? This upholstered bed in a rich viridian is a great example of how to achieve a minimalist, eclectic tropical interior. 

11. Colourful kitchen accoutrements

homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
homify

Finally, we take a look at kitchen accessories. From food processors to kettles, it is important to coordinate your appliances and overall colour scheme. Fire up that beautiful pastel pink blender and get those piña coladas ready!

To see some more fabulous interior spaces, check out The African-inspired home.

The modular home of tropical abundance
Which of these interiors is your favourite? Are you a fan of tropical designs? Let us know below!

