11 ways to add tropical decor to your home

Tropical-themed interiors ooze style, luxury, and can transform your home from plain to peaceful. This particular aesthetic can make your home feel like an opulent resort and getaway, exuding serenity, tranquility and often displaying a relaxed feeling of exotic calmness. Tropical interiors can revamp your home as a luxurious oasis, as well as imparting colour and harmony.
For some neat inspiration to give your home a tropical-themed makeover check out our 11 tips below. We have collated some of our favourite interiors, accessories, and gorgeous tropical-esque designs; read on to learn more about how you can incorporate tropical style into your home today!
Bamboo furniture is long lasting, looks fabulous, and is surprisingly hard-wearing. Choose bamboo deckchairs, lounges, as well as bar carts, trolleys and decorative baskets.
Nothing says tropical quite like a vivid and vivacious artwork hung above the bed. This bedroom example is a wonderful demonstration of this, and provides some great ideas and inspiration for your own room.
Whether you have pet birds in your apartment, or simply like the look of the birdcage as a stylish accessory, these animals are sure to enliven your tropical themed home. Look for birdcage accessories, and perhaps fill them with candles and plants instead of live animals.
Upholstering your furniture is an easy and stylish way to give your home a tropical boost. This mid-century modern armchair is oozing style and would look wonderful in a range of different interiors.
Woven ceiling fans are highly evocative of jungle hideaways and Caribbean resorts. This one is a great example of how stylish they can be, and how they effortlessly evoke a tranquil oasis.
Indoor plants purify the air, and look fabulous while doing so. Choose palms, and other tropical plants to give your home a clean and stylish ambience.
If you really want to evoke a sense of tropical beauty within your dwelling then consider a feature wall (or an entire room!) of wallpaper. Pick colours that are bright and engaging, and pair with coordinated, colourful accessories.
Wall murals are an alternative to wallpaper and often impart more personality and character. Unique in their design, you should choose something that oozes tropical vibes, and gives your home an original twist.
Let's not forget your balcony! Balconies benefit from a range of different plants, from ferns to other evergreen varieties. Add some bamboo furniture and, voila! Your outdoor area will look inviting and tropically terrific.
If you need help decorating your balcony, chat to an interior designer or decorator to obtain some handy hints, tips and design information.
Instead of the standard bed, why not opt for something eye-catching and attention grabbing? This upholstered bed in a rich viridian is a great example of how to achieve a minimalist, eclectic tropical interior.
Finally, we take a look at kitchen accessories. From food processors to kettles, it is important to coordinate your appliances and overall colour scheme. Fire up that beautiful pastel pink blender and get those piña coladas ready!
To see some more fabulous interior spaces, check out The African-inspired home.