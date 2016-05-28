11 ways to add tropical decor to your home

Tropical-themed interiors ooze style, luxury, and can transform your home from plain to peaceful. This particular aesthetic can make your home feel like an opulent resort and getaway, exuding serenity, tranquility and often displaying a relaxed feeling of exotic calmness. Tropical interiors can revamp your home as a luxurious oasis, as well as imparting colour and harmony.

For some neat inspiration to give your home a tropical-themed makeover check out our 11 tips below. We have collated some of our favourite interiors, accessories, and gorgeous tropical-esque designs; read on to learn more about how you can incorporate tropical style into your home today!