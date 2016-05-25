10 budget ways to decorate a kids' bedroom

Let's face it, decorating for a child is often a tricky and somewhat challenging task. Not only do their tastes and preferences change almost daily, their age means they quickly grow out of certain styles and decorations. On top of that, planning, designing and updating a child's room is both time consuming and expensive.

So how does one create a stylish and inviting space without breaking the bank? Luckily homify is here to assist with 11 budget ways to decorate your kid's bedroom! With a small amount of money, and a bit of creative thinking, you can transform a dull and uninteresting space into a gorgeous and unique room. Enjoy!