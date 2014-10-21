Quirky decorating designs

One of the most satisfying parts of owning your own home is having the freedom to do whatever you like to it. Be it renovating, remodeling, extending, or simply decorating, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing an idea come to fruition.
Obviously, you do not need to go to such as extremes as remodeling the house to make it yours. A simple and cost effective way is to add some personal decorations. Fun and bold decorations are not limited to the kids room, as your home should be a place where you can express yourself and let creativity run free. So today, we are going to present to you a number of different decorating ideas that are anything but normal, and will ensure your home is the talking point of all your friends.
This ultra chic towel hanger was an idea conceived by Nathalie Varela from Varela Design in Lanthenay, France. The modern concept serves as a fun decoration for the bathroom, and has a functional purpose as your towel rack. The polished chrome against the dark grey wall allows the hanger to stand out, but stays within the monochromatic tone of the room.
Kids love to draw, we all know this from our own childhood. It is a way for children to express themselves with colour, in a way they may not yet be able to express with words. Kids also love to draw on walls, which can sometimes be a headache to clean off. Why not let them create a design all of their own, and have it turned into this cute decoration for their bedroom or playroom. Having decorations they have created themselves will teach them to respect their possessions and will give them something to be proud of.
A very interesting way to decorate your living room! These artistic sculptures have been created by Mexican architecture and interior design firm Usoarquitectura (Use-architecture) and are on ode to pop art and the way it can highlight the most trivial aspects of society through the use of irony. The statues lean in, as if to smell the aromas of the meal presented. Upon further inspection, we notice the seats at the table are not seats at all; they are toliets! The beautiful smells of the food before consumed is in contrast to the smells of food after they are digested!
Hong Kong's history is long and complex, and in recent times, it was under rule of Britain for much of the 19th and 20th centuries. Britain ruled here from 1842-1941, and again between 1945 and 1997, when Hong Kong gained independence. Paying homage to the time the British spent ruling Hong Kong is this leather box with a Union Jack print. The faded colours of the flag with the worn-in leather and mid-century buckles are reminiscent of the period of British rule.
Salad days is a term used to express one's younger years, and this pair of playful cushions pays homage to our youth. Designed by Italian firm A & Zeta, these colourful decorations are sure to bring a smile to the faces of those who see them. When not in use they can be stacked on top of each other, revealing the tomato when pulled apart.
This garden sculpture designed by David Harber Ltd is a 90cm copper sphere with three curved stainless steel bites taken out of it. Resembling a half eaten apple, the mirrored surfaces are designed to playfully distort the appearance of their surroundings.
For lovers of music, there is something special about listening to music from a jukebox. Be it in a bar or in your home, a jukebox is a true reminder of a bygone era. Pay homage to jukebox legends such as Elvis and Buddy Holly with a 50's jukebox, such as the one pictured.
London furniture designers Duffy London have created a table unlike anything else. The bespoke piece consists of a walnut oak and ash table top seemingly being held in place by four small axes acting as the legs. It has been created to look as if the axes have been wedged in the timber. A genius creation for lovers of the lumberjack theme.