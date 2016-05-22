A family home of breathtaking opulence

This lavish home has one of the most deceptive exteriors we have ever seen! It might present as a fairly geometric large family home, but inside it is filled with curves, glamour and verve.
Like all truly glamorous homes, the curves and decadence inform the very shape of the interior. It features a spiral staircase of unusual form, lavish curvy lighting and unusual inlaid stonework. It is a home that combines cosy comfort with impressive elegance—sometimes in the same room! Finally, this project comes to us courtesy of architect Deça Mimarlık. Join us on a photo tour to explore this home in all its glitzy glory…
The exterior presents as a contemporary four-level home. The colour palette is a combination the earthy brown and soft whites with a subtle effect. There are multiple outdoor balconies and the uppermost level is enclosed in glass. We will explore this level later in more detail. Although it is not obvious from this angle, the home is perched aon the crest of a steep hill.
The living room has a classic old-world charm. The furnishings are European and the colour palette is fairly neutral. But this is certainly a living room with a big wow factor. The fabulous lighting feature on the ceiling and the curved cabinet lighting in the background have a powerful presence. They are definitely more contemporary than the rest of the decor. Each element here is unified by the curvaceous nature of the forms.
Kitchen lighting has become much more subtle in recent years. But at the same time, the tendency towards stark lighting still prevails. Here, we have a great example of how moody kitchen lighting can be. The ceiling lights are curvaceous, curvy and full of appeal. They also blend into the all white colour palette of the kitchen. Finally, note the gorgeous old-style patterned tiles on the floor.
Here we have a closer view of the unusual curved light around the television cabinet. Side lighting is commonly known as the optimum choice for screens because it will help avoid glare and eye strain. But here, the designers have obviously taken this to a whole other level. The light is fabulous, unusual and provides just the right amount of style for this living room.
The dining zone has been delineated with an inlaid marble floor. This leads the eye towards the steps that sprawl towards the staircase. This staircase is the real centrepiece of the home. It is curvy, unusual and possesses an unabashed sense of glamour. Let's see this staircase from above…
From this angle, we can see the unusual curve of the staircase bannister. The home covers four separate levels, so this staircase is an important architectural feature in the home. The treads of the staircase are individually lit and the total effect is nothing short of spectacular.
The bedroom we see here is situated on the uppermost level of the home. It has an enclosed glass balcony and a calming ambience. The colour palette is composed of mute purple and magenta tones in pastel hues. This may be a relatively low-key room compared to the rest of the home, but it's still glamorous. Just check out the purple headboard!
There are many bathrooms in this home, but here we have a small example that shows the unusual combination of cosiness and glamour that defines the home. The walls are pale pink and we even have some floral wallpaper. But at the same time, the vanity and toilet are both curved. Even in the smallest space, curves have the power to make a room feel a little bit larger and more luxurious.
