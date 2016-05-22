A family home of breathtaking opulence

This lavish home has one of the most deceptive exteriors we have ever seen! It might present as a fairly geometric large family home, but inside it is filled with curves, glamour and verve.

Like all truly glamorous homes, the curves and decadence inform the very shape of the interior. It features a spiral staircase of unusual form, lavish curvy lighting and unusual inlaid stonework. It is a home that combines cosy comfort with impressive elegance—sometimes in the same room! Finally, this project comes to us courtesy of architect Deça Mimarlık. Join us on a photo tour to explore this home in all its glitzy glory…