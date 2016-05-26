From blank canvas to masterpiece! An arty home is born

Before & after projects are always delightful as they throw up results which invariably leave us stumped. This is especially true of total renovation projects where the architect team starts from scratch and ends up creating something truly stunning. We never stop scratching our heads in disbelief as we look at the transformation achieved – from drab dark spaces to lovely gorgeous homes.
The team at Architetto Laura Lisbo had their work cut out when they started this project. The almost bare shell of this 130 square-metre apartment demanded a whole lot of architectural input, clever design ideas and a magical transformation. And that is what has been achieved! From lighting to flooring, and even the floor plan, the architects carried out a fantastic overhaul to make this a radically-restructured apartment. Let's take a closer look now…
The only thing we can say about this room is that it has potential since it has a decent size and a source of natural light. The banal empty look is worsened by the dark beige colour on the wall. The flooring too is a lifeless one. While the intrinisic lighting in the room looks good, it needed better usage to bring some life into this area.
Now this is really what we call a transformation! While we knew the space could be made to look better, we definitely had not imagined that this living room would change into a mini art gallery. Simple, minimalist and yet sophisticated and cheery, this living room is nothing but lovely. The main colour palette in the room is white, but the vivid paintings on the walls lend a fantastic touch of colour. They also add a personal feel to the room. Contrastingly, the doors and the surrounding space have been given a special coat of grey, which really stands out.
Prior to the architects redoing the apartment, the dining area was walled off as can be seen here. The entrance to the dining room was a standard-sized door. This not only made the space look smaller and darker, but also restricted the natural light into the dining space. The smart plan was to bring down this wall. Let's take a closer look at what happened…
Bringing down the wall to create an open-plan layout was definitely wise as the space now looks larger and livelier. The room is subtly divided and accommodates the dining area too. The comfy couch serves two purposes – one for lounging and the other as the clever way to separate the dining area. The furnishing is quirky without being too jazzy. While the sofa is a solid black conveying functionality, the red armchair adds design and kitsch to the room. A little bookshelf in the corner gives a cosy home feeling. The dining table is a practical one that can seat a small family. The wall had previously obstructed light to the small study room beyond the dining area, whereas now the room has opened out, letting natural light flow in.
Gone are the dark and drab spaces! The elements of light reflect even in the connecting corridor. The passage is not only well lit, but the light wooden flooring reflects brightness, creating an even more spacious feel.
How can practicality and style be brought together in a small space? That is exactly what the architects have showed us with this bathroom. While the geometric wash basin and closet stands on one side, the shower has been walled off by glass allowing the rest of the bathroom to be a different unit.
Architects Laura Lisbo have created a one-of-a-kind radical redesign of this apartment. With the moderate space available, no detail has been overlooked. Utilisation of light has been achieved to the maximum, creating more space. Artistic décor elements add a touch of uniqueness to the home and the end result is a dwelling that we would love to live in.
