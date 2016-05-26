From blank canvas to masterpiece! An arty home is born

Before & after projects are always delightful as they throw up results which invariably leave us stumped. This is especially true of total renovation projects where the architect team starts from scratch and ends up creating something truly stunning. We never stop scratching our heads in disbelief as we look at the transformation achieved – from drab dark spaces to lovely gorgeous homes.

The team at Architetto Laura Lisbo had their work cut out when they started this project. The almost bare shell of this 130 square-metre apartment demanded a whole lot of architectural input, clever design ideas and a magical transformation. And that is what has been achieved! From lighting to flooring, and even the floor plan, the architects carried out a fantastic overhaul to make this a radically-restructured apartment. Let's take a closer look now…