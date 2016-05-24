The perfect cube home

If you are interested in bright and spacious minimalist houses, you'll love this home. It is simple, modern and possesses lots of lovely high spaces. Offset perfectly by the neat green lawn, this dwelling makes a timeless statement of class.
The project comes to us courtesy of architects Schamp & Schmalöer and is situated in Unna, a small city in western Germany. The architects have imbued the home with lots of large generous windows that give the building a strong connection to the surrounding landscape. Although the home is set on a corner block, the area is semi-rural and there is lots of surrounding greenery.
Finally, the property covers 157 square metres over two floors. Come with us on a photo tour for a little inspiration…
The home is shaped as a simple white box with a flat roof. The white walls and fine black edging on both the roof and windows are contemporary. It is a simple home, but one with an open, welcoming ambience. This might not be so suitable for high-density urban living, but it works perfectly in a semi-rural area.
The owners originally wanted a completely flat roof. But the benefits of a partially sloping roof were eventually acknowledged. This was a good compromise that provided all the benefits of both types of roofing. Also, note the simple stone pavers and black pebble entry. This is a home of monochromatic colour schemes, and the entrance has been used to set the tone.
The green lawn is completely flat and designed as a series of terraces or tiers. They provide a lovely soft segue to the lap pool. On the other side of the pool we have a large open wooden deck space and outdoor dining area. In this part of Europe, it is likely this outdoor entertaining area will only be used for part of the year.
Inside the ground floor of the home, we have a good view of the tiered garden lawn. It adds to the green feel of the home and provides a little more privacy.
The ceiling of this living room has been partially opened up to include a mezzanine we will explore later. This, together with the predominantly white colour scheme and timber floors, adds to the bright, open and natural feel of the home.
This angle of the living room shows both the mezzanine and monochromatic colour scheme at work. The upper bannister is made from black steel and the grey walls are made from exposed concrete. The space has a little geometric flair.
Finally, note the corner fireplace feature. It distributes heat throughout a multitude of living zones.
On the upper floor we have the small mezzanine or gallery space. This looks down upon both sides of the living area and even has space for a small table and chair. It is a lovely addition that takes advantage of the large ceiling space.
The modern kitchen has a seamless series of white kitchen cabinets without a knob or door-handle to interrupt the visual flow. The large and generous kitchen island has a grill and provides the only bench space. This is definitely a kitchen for lovers of monochromatic colour palettes!
