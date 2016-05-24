The perfect cube home

If you are interested in bright and spacious minimalist houses, you'll love this home. It is simple, modern and possesses lots of lovely high spaces. Offset perfectly by the neat green lawn, this dwelling makes a timeless statement of class.

The project comes to us courtesy of architects Schamp & Schmalöer and is situated in Unna, a small city in western Germany. The architects have imbued the home with lots of large generous windows that give the building a strong connection to the surrounding landscape. Although the home is set on a corner block, the area is semi-rural and there is lots of surrounding greenery.

Finally, the property covers 157 square metres over two floors. Come with us on a photo tour for a little inspiration…