9 ways to decorate with geometric patterns

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Alice in Wonderland - 2012 BEIJING POLY AUTUMN AUCTION, IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED
Bold geometric prints and fabrics are definitely cool right now. They are extremely flexible, and can be dressed up or down to suit almost any decor.

But it can be tricky to decorate with geometric designs. They can hold a lot of visual power. This is great if you want to inject a lot of energy into a room and make it feel fantastic and zesty. But if you don't get it right, geometrics can also weigh down a space and make it feel a little heavy. Just think of the gloriously over-the-top home interiors from the glorious 1960s and 70s!

So, for a little guidance, come with us to explore 9 tips on decorating with geometric designs. We promise you'll love the photos!

1. Consider the size

Living Room Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

Living Room

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

If you are contemplating covering a large area with a geometric design, consider downsizing the scale of the pattern to avoid visual overload. Just look how subtle this monochromatic geometric wallpaper looks in this living room.

2. Embrace edginess

Alice in Wonderland - 2012 BEIJING POLY AUTUMN AUCTION, IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED
IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED

Alice in Wonderland—2012 BEIJING POLY AUTUMN AUCTION

IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED
IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED
IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED

Geometric designs have an edgy quality that will make a room look stylish and contemporary. Embrace the edginess of this look and don't be afraid to experiment. Perhaps you might end up with an awesome wall cabinet like this!

3. Loosen up your design

Living room Polygon arch&des Minimalist living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Geometrics don't always need to be complete. Consider how you might skip lines and shapes to create a light, floaty look. Just look at the geometric wooden feature on this living room wall for inspiration.

4. Incorporate your furniture as well

Alice in Wonderland - 2012 BEIJING POLY AUTUMN AUCTION, IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED
IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED

Alice in Wonderland—2012 BEIJING POLY AUTUMN AUCTION

IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED
IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED
IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED

Geometrics don't have to be limited to your prints and fabrics! Think about how you might incorporate the furniture as well. This avant-garde furniture is fabulous, but a more conservative triangular or even ordinary rectangular cupboard could work well within the right room.

5. Team colours for a subtle effect

Collection, Nordic Nest
Nordic Nest

Collection

Nordic Nest
Nordic Nest
Nordic Nest

This white-grey geometric blanket from Nordic Nest has all the stark style of Scandi-cool. It shows just how dazzling large geometric prints can look with subtle colours. Note how the grey tones are reflected in the rest of the decor as well.

6. Invest in some prints

Art Everywhere, JUNIQE
JUNIQE

JUNIQE
JUNIQE
JUNIQE

Graphic geometric prints are one of the easiest and most flexible ways of introducing a little geometric flair into your home decor. The simplest and boldest designs will add a lot of energy to a room and this is a great way to explore new designs in relative safety. 

7. Ground geometry

Study Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

Study

Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

The bold look of geometric designs have a fantastic effect on the ground. Geometric carpets and rugs really tend to uplift a room and add a little dazzle. This is one area when it's fairly safe to invest in larger designs.

8. Embrace monochromatic colour schemes

Die Narzisse – Zimmerpflanze des Monats Februar 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

If you aren't afraid to embrace the busy look, consider this monochromatic flower display. The black and white background creates a great contrast for the sunny yellow flowers and adds a whole lot of freshness to the room.

9. Try adding geometrics in small doses

Modern Aqua Geometric Print Sweet Oxen
Sweet Oxen

Modern Aqua Geometric Print

Sweet Oxen
Sweet Oxen
Sweet Oxen

This simple blue circular design has a beautifully plain white mount and frame. It blends into the white wall and adds some subtle flair to the room. This style of mounting artwork is a good choice if you want to add geometric designs to the room in small, light doses.

For a little more geometric inspiration, check out A geometric home from the future.

The Hong Kong apartment with a place for everything
Which of these geometric designs is your favourite? Let us know in the comments field below!

