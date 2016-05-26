9 ways to decorate with geometric patterns

Bold geometric prints and fabrics are definitely cool right now. They are extremely flexible, and can be dressed up or down to suit almost any decor.
But it can be tricky to decorate with geometric designs. They can hold a lot of visual power. This is great if you want to inject a lot of energy into a room and make it feel fantastic and zesty. But if you don't get it right, geometrics can also weigh down a space and make it feel a little heavy. Just think of the gloriously over-the-top home interiors from the glorious 1960s and 70s!
So, for a little guidance, come with us to explore 9 tips on decorating with geometric designs. We promise you'll love the photos!
If you are contemplating covering a large area with a geometric design, consider downsizing the scale of the pattern to avoid visual overload. Just look how subtle this monochromatic geometric wallpaper looks in this living room.
Geometric designs have an edgy quality that will make a room look stylish and contemporary. Embrace the edginess of this look and don't be afraid to experiment. Perhaps you might end up with an awesome wall cabinet like this!
Geometrics don't always need to be complete. Consider how you might skip lines and shapes to create a light, floaty look. Just look at the geometric wooden feature on this living room wall for inspiration.
Geometrics don't have to be limited to your prints and fabrics! Think about how you might incorporate the furniture as well. This avant-garde furniture is fabulous, but a more conservative triangular or even ordinary rectangular cupboard could work well within the right room.
This white-grey geometric blanket from Nordic Nest has all the stark style of Scandi-cool. It shows just how dazzling large geometric prints can look with subtle colours. Note how the grey tones are reflected in the rest of the decor as well.
Graphic geometric prints are one of the easiest and most flexible ways of introducing a little geometric flair into your home decor. The simplest and boldest designs will add a lot of energy to a room and this is a great way to explore new designs in relative safety.
The bold look of geometric designs have a fantastic effect on the ground. Geometric carpets and rugs really tend to uplift a room and add a little dazzle. This is one area when it's fairly safe to invest in larger designs.
If you aren't afraid to embrace the busy look, consider this monochromatic flower display. The black and white background creates a great contrast for the sunny yellow flowers and adds a whole lot of freshness to the room.
This simple blue circular design has a beautifully plain white mount and frame. It blends into the white wall and adds some subtle flair to the room. This style of mounting artwork is a good choice if you want to add geometric designs to the room in small, light doses.
