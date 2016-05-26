9 ways to decorate with geometric patterns

Bold geometric prints and fabrics are definitely cool right now. They are extremely flexible, and can be dressed up or down to suit almost any decor.

But it can be tricky to decorate with geometric designs. They can hold a lot of visual power. This is great if you want to inject a lot of energy into a room and make it feel fantastic and zesty. But if you don't get it right, geometrics can also weigh down a space and make it feel a little heavy. Just think of the gloriously over-the-top home interiors from the glorious 1960s and 70s!

So, for a little guidance, come with us to explore 9 tips on decorating with geometric designs. We promise you'll love the photos!