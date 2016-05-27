From nightmare to dream home: a stunning makeover

Today we take a look at the inspiring transformation of a South Korean apartment which was lying neglected, derelict and in a very shabby state. Located in Seoul, Villa 15PY was given a stunning renovation by Common Ground, a group of intelligent and visionary interior designers and decorators. From drab and boring, the apartment became a smart and futuristic place to live in, owing to the brilliant planning and designing of the professionals at Common Ground. It now features simple but chic layouts, welcoming hues, decor and functionality which are apt for modern life in the fast lane.
As you might already know, Seoul is a melting pot of towering skyscrapers, quaint temples, lavish palaces and lively street markets. Technology and modernism currently hold the city in their grip, and it is expected that urban stylish living will express itself unabashedly in smart and minimalistic apartments. 15PY is one such abode which now caters to young and spirited professionals. Want to see just how the architects did it? Read on!
The original kitchen was spacious, but it lacked pizzazz and freshness. It certainly wasn’t a space where cooking could become fun! The white cabinets looked old, dirty, and lacking in order. The purple mosaic backsplash which extended to become a part of the wall and countertop seemed unappealing despite its bright hue. The space was dark and depressing too, which was probably due to a lack of sufficient bright lighting. But as they say, 'where there's a will, there's a way'! You will be stunned by how the kitchen looks now, after the makeover…
Done up in bright white and elegant grey, the kitchen is now an open zone which has been integrated nicely with the rest of the residence. The U-shaped countertop offers ample space for chopping, washing and cooking vegetables, meat, fish and more. The brick-finished walls add a hint of sophisticated rusticity, which goes well with the warm wooden flooring. Sleek and glossy cabinets line the wall above the cooker and sink, while steel racks and hooks provide space for arranging spices, condiments and utensils. Drawers and cabinets line the space below the white countertop for storing crockery, dinnerware, non-perishable food items and such. A gigantic fridge in its steely beauty has been fitted inside the wall on the left, and a couple of revolving chairs sit near the countertop to help you catch a quick bite or a lazy drink. Last but not least, the focused lights on the ceiling add to the cheery and happy vibe of not only the kitchen, but also the home.
Prior to the renovation, the interiors of the apartment were dull with ageing white walls and lack of sufficient illumination. But the apartment came with a large window which could be intelligently used to change the ambience of the living area. The space also cried out for comfort and style, and a cosy colour palette.
The clever union of beige and white has now turned the living area into a cheerful haven. A long, simple but modish sofa provides adequate seating, and faces a sleek television set mounted on a stylish wooden console. The console table has enough storage room for organizing electronic equipment, remotes, DVDs and so on. Bright focused and concealed lighting have livened up the area, while the pristine brick finish wall complements the charming wooden floor amazingly well. A wall-mounted work station has made the most of the large window through which sunlight floods during the day. The blind lets you control the amount of light you want to allow inside the apartment, and a pair of revolving chairs offer cosy seating while you are busy brainstorming.
This small but smart bedroom shows that space can never be a constraint when you put brilliant ideas to use. The bed is a simple and snug affair in white and wooden hues, and a single large window contributes to natural illumination. What we love most about this room is that almost an entire wall has been devoted to a smart in-built closet with tall mirrors for sliding doors. The mirrors make the bedroom appear spacious, and also help you get ready before you go out every day. The closet offers oodles of space for organising clothes, shoes, bags, blankets and more!
Before the renovation, the bathroom was simply filthy, dank and horrifying. There was no way it could offer rejuvenation. The tiles, flooring and even the toilet ware were dirty, chipping in places, and nothing but a dramatic rehaul could change the state of affairs.
The wooden ceiling and large earth-coloured tiles on the floor now infuse the clean and smart bathroom with a rustic warmth and cosiness. Everything else is brilliantly white, with sleek tiles lining the walls and the tub. A large mirror cabinet has been mounted over the sink and the WC, and it not only helps you to check out your beautiful self, but also stores bathroom essentials. A slim ledge just above the sink holds lotions, potions and brushes. A bright ceiling light and a modest window contribute to the positive illumination of this space.
So, are you in love with the intelligent and modish renovation of this small South Korean apartment? Feel free to incorporate ideas from here in your own project!
