From nightmare to dream home: a stunning makeover

Today we take a look at the inspiring transformation of a South Korean apartment which was lying neglected, derelict and in a very shabby state. Located in Seoul, Villa 15PY was given a stunning renovation by Common Ground, a group of intelligent and visionary interior designers and decorators. From drab and boring, the apartment became a smart and futuristic place to live in, owing to the brilliant planning and designing of the professionals at Common Ground. It now features simple but chic layouts, welcoming hues, decor and functionality which are apt for modern life in the fast lane.

As you might already know, Seoul is a melting pot of towering skyscrapers, quaint temples, lavish palaces and lively street markets. Technology and modernism currently hold the city in their grip, and it is expected that urban stylish living will express itself unabashedly in smart and minimalistic apartments. 15PY is one such abode which now caters to young and spirited professionals. Want to see just how the architects did it? Read on!