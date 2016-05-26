A fairy-tale home with class

Most of us have been exposed to the beauty of neoclassical-style interiors through American cinema. These homes are commonly used to promote a cinematic image of prosperity, comfort and family life.

Often characterised by classic wood panelling, these abodes are also marked by English and French colonial influences. But while traditional wooden European houses were dark, the American style is brighter, lighter and the homes are far larger.

Today, we will explore a home that really epitomises the best of this style. It comes to us courtesy of Russian interior architects Fusion Design and has all the dreamy comfort and earthy beauty you might expect. Come with us on a photo tour to learn more…