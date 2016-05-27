The futuristic thatched cottage

Packed with charm, awash in character, and simply saturated in charisma, today's project is brimming with plenty of impressive features. Situated in the Netherlands, this village house is a combination of traditional elements that have been cleverly juxtaposed against an extremely contemporary extension. Partially hidden behind the dwelling's original heritage façade, the ultra-modern addition boasts a kaleidoscopic array of high-tech features, perfectly contrasted against the home's whimsical setting.

In order to ensure the residence adhered to the surrounding historic architectural vernacular, architects from the Dutch firm Maas Architecten designed the property to integrate seamlessly and harmoniously. From the exterior of the home it is clear this is no ordinary abode, but instead a dwelling of immense style and personality, boasting uniqueness and originality.

If you would like to see what this remarkable and thrilling home has in store for its visitors, take a peek at the images below!