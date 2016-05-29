An airy apartment with high style

Combining an aura of industrial-chic, heritage-esque style, today's home tour is far from monotonous or mundane. Here at homify we see plenty of apartment remodels, property refurbishments, and interior makeovers, but this project has definitely caught our attention! Boasting an eclectic range of different styles, architects from the Valencia based firm Ambau Taller D'Arquitectes were able to combine these contradictory trends into an original and uniquely cohesive design.

Situated in the neighbourhood of Cabañal-Cañamelar (El Cabanyal), the loft-style apartment draws inspiration from the nearby waterside sea village, and the diverse range of historic architectural styles. The interior has undergone a complete refurbishment and renewal, with the layout being altered to suit a more free-flowing open plan aesthetic.

If you would like to take a gander inside this exciting and engaging home, check out the images below and gain some inspiration for your own abode today.