An airy apartment with high style

Combining an aura of industrial-chic, heritage-esque style, today's home tour is far from monotonous or mundane. Here at homify we see plenty of apartment remodels, property refurbishments, and interior makeovers, but this project has definitely caught our attention! Boasting an eclectic range of different styles, architects from the Valencia based firm Ambau Taller D'Arquitectes were able to combine these contradictory trends into an original and uniquely cohesive design.
Situated in the neighbourhood of Cabañal-Cañamelar (El Cabanyal), the loft-style apartment draws inspiration from the nearby waterside sea village, and the diverse range of historic architectural styles. The interior has undergone a complete refurbishment and renewal, with the layout being altered to suit a more free-flowing open plan aesthetic.
If you would like to take a gander inside this exciting and engaging home, check out the images below and gain some inspiration for your own abode today.
Upon entering the home we are immediately presented with a space that feels large, luxurious, and utterly chic. The room feels overwhelmingly stylish, with a minimalist aesthetic adding to its comfort and ambience. The layout of this particular room has been arranged to suit a relaxed and easy-going atmosphere, with an emphasis on balance and organisation of the different design elements.
The eye-catching feature of the space is definitely the exposed brick wall, which adds a sense of rawness to the décor, and helps impart that industrial-chic aesthetic. The different styles within this room sit comfortably side by side, and help evoke a feeling of hospitality and eclecticism.
Moving around and viewing the room from a different angle we are able to see how large and impressive this apartment truly is. Here the roof is exposed and we can see the timber beams that add warmth and an eye-catching detail to the space.
In this picture we are given a better idea of the layout of the remodelled apartment, and can see the different living zones. Essentially open plan, the home has various segregated areas that provide alternate uses to the occupant. At the entrance sits an open living room, while further down toward the back of the apartment we see the dining and kitchen.
Due to the huge double height space, we can also see there is a mezzanine installed to offer even more room to the already spacious dwelling.
The kitchen is sleek and doesn’t interfer with the overall calm and serene ambience within the space. Here the colour scheme chosen is a light grey hue, which works wonderfully against stainless steel appliances, and the white splashback.
The designers have opted for a slim line cooking space in this instance, ensuring it is unobtrusive to the aura in the room. Additionally, due to the narrow width of the home, a one-wall kitchen was the perfect solution.
Altering our vantage point to check out the rear end of the house, we can see how the dining space works well with the kitchen, and is uninhibited by its presence.
A beautiful mix of both textures and tones evokes warmth and interest within the space, contributing to both its liveability, as well its sleek design nous.
Following a brief that the owner of the dwelling would be working long hours, it was important to aim for a cooking area that would be both organised and minimal. This has been achieved beautifully, with each element working with the next.
Not everything is modern and contemporary within this newly renovated home, instead the designers have ensured that historic elements remained and contributed to the overall vibe. This image presents us with a less minimalistic approach to interior design, and provides handy storage cupboards in a gorgeous heritage shape and form.
These neat cupboards work just as well as storage as they do an impressive and attention grabbing feature within this space.
Next we check out the bathroom; one of the most important spaces within one’s abode! Replete with ample glazing, bright illumination, and a sophisticated aesthetic, this is one room that is not easily forgotten.
The colour scheme is a contrasting combination of light and dark greys, paired against a stark white hue. This adds a minimalist yet engaging presence, interposing a level of luxury and opulence.
Outside the surprises keep coming with this expansive and charming rooftop terrace. Ideal for entertaining, this provides an additional living space for those hot Valencian summer days.
The timber decking is well paired with matching furniture, while the white colour scheme provides contrast and light reflection.
This tour wouldn’t be complete without finally checking out the mezzanine bedroom. Oozing style and warmth, this bedroom completes a truly wonderful apartment remodel. Minimalism is continued within this room, but manages to still create a truly tranquil, serene and peaceful sleeping space.
We hope you enjoyed touring this home as much as we did! If you would like some more domestic inspiration, fabulous tips, and gorgeous interiors, read more here on homify! What did you think of this modernised apartment in Valencia?